NGX weekly review: Investors lose N812bn as market closes lower amid shortened trading week

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) All-Share Index and market capitalization declined by 0.52 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively, closing the shortened four-day trading week at 250,808.27 points and N162.843 trillion.

Investors recorded a total capital loss of N812 billion for the week, which included a public holiday declared for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations.

Total turnover dropped to 3.166 billion shares valued at N155.023 billion across 206,662 transactions, with the Financial Services industry leading activity charts.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian equities market concluded the week on a bearish trajectory, with key performance indicators retreating due to profit-taking and cautious investor sentiment during a shortened four-day trading week.

The Federal Government declared Thursday a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day, reducing active trading sessions. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped 0.52 per cent to close at 250,808.27 points, while market capitalization shed 0.50 per cent to settle at N162.843 trillion, down from the previous week’s close of 252,113.41 points and N163.655 trillion. Overall, investors lost N812 billion in market value over the review period.

Sectoral performance was largely negative, though select segments managed positive closures. The NGX Main Board, Insurance, Oil & Gas, and Growth indices bucked the broader downward trend, appreciating by 0.08 per cent, 0.61 per cent, 0.05 per cent, and 1.85 per cent respectively, while the NGX Commodity index remained flat.

Market breadth reflected growing caution as 44 equities appreciated in price, down from 61 the previous week, while 37 equities depreciated and 65 remained unchanged. Sovereign Trust, Etranzact, Learn Africa, PZ Cussons, and Fortis Global Insurance led the losers’ chart, whereas ABC Transport, Critical Minerals Financing Corp, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank, VFD Group, and Computer Warehouse Group emerged as the top weekly gainers.

Trading activity slowed relative to the preceding week, recording a total turnover of 3.166 billion shares worth N155.023 billion in 206,662 deals, compared to 4.689 billion shares valued at N240.824 billion across 261,198 transactions previously.

The Financial Services Industry dominated activity, accounting for 1.944 billion shares valued at N77.733 billion in 92,035 deals, representing 61.41 per cent of total volume and 50.14 per cent of total value. Transactions in the top three equities: Fidelity Bank Plc, VFD Group Plc, and Access Holdings Plc—contributed 42.42 per cent to total equity volume.

Meanwhile, the exchange noted new equity and bond listings during the week, including additional ordinary shares for Guinea Insurance, Regency Alliance Insurance, and The Initiates Plc, alongside September Federal Government bond issues.

THE ISSUES

Managing portfolio volatility during shortened holiday weeks requires careful liquidity management and strategic sector rotation among institutional investors. Sustaining primary market activities through new share listings and federal bond issuances helps deepen capital market liquidity despite short-term index pullbacks.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market participants will monitor early-week trading volumes and corporate developments to assess whether bargain-hunting will emerge following the recent N812 billion market capitalization loss.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigerian equities suffered a weekly decline resulting in an N812 billion loss for investors, as a shortened trading week driven by Independence Day holidays weighed on broader index performance.