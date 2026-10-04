Apple tells AT&T iPhone 18 Pro Max users to replace devices over bug

KEY POINTS

Apple Inc. has confirmed that a small number of AT&T Inc. customers who recently purchased the $1,299 iPhone 18 Pro Max must replace their devices due to a severe cellular service bug.

According to Bloomberg News reporting, the glitch prevents affected users from making calls, sending texts, or accessing mobile data unless connected to Wi-Fi.

While Apple has released iOS 27.0.1 and carrier updates to halt the spread, already affected devices require a physical hardware swap through Apple or AT&T.

MAIN STORY

Apple Inc. announced that a limited group of AT&T Inc. customers who upgraded to the newly released iPhone 18 Pro Max will need to swap their handsets for replacement units after a software and modem glitch caused complete losses of cellular service.

The flagship $1,299 device, which debuted two weeks ago, is Apple’s highest-end traditional handset, positioned just below its upcoming foldable iPhone Duo. Affected users have found their devices restricted to Wi-Fi connectivity, unable to place calls, send text messages, or access cellular data networks.

In a statement provided to Bloomberg News, an Apple spokesperson acknowledged the issue, stating, “We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls.”

To prevent the bug from spreading to other users, Apple swiftly deployed a carrier-settings update and launched a new iOS software version, 27.0.1. While the carrier fix will automatically download for AT&T subscribers over the next two weeks, the tech giant advised consumers to manually check for software updates under the phone’s settings menu. However, for customers whose devices have already suffered a complete service drop, the only viable remedy is exchanging the handset for a new unit directly through Apple or AT&T.

Industry analysts noted that the vulnerability appears isolated to a specific hardware configuration. Unlike other models in the lineup, including the smaller iPhone 18 Pro, which utilizes Apple’s in-house C2 modem the US variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max integrates a cellular modem manufactured by Qualcomm Inc. Customer reports confirm that only the 18 Pro Max running on AT&T’s network has been impacted by the bug.

THE ISSUES

Managing hardware and software integration across complex mobile networks requires rigorous pre-release testing to prevent critical cellular connectivity failures in flagship devices. Executing large-scale device replacement programs for premium hardware presents significant logistical and customer service challenges for both manufacturers and telecom carriers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls.” – Apple Spokesperson (via Bloomberg News)

WHAT’S NEXT

AT&T and Apple will manage device replacement requests for affected consumers while monitoring the automated rollout of iOS 27.0.1 and carrier updates to ensure network stability.

BOTTOM LINE

According to Bloomberg News reporting, Apple has advised AT&T customers affected by a cellular connectivity bug on the iPhone 18 Pro Max to obtain device replacements, even as software patches are deployed to protect unaffected handsets.