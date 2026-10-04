Bitcoin hovers near $85,000 as strong seasonal trends and weak jobs report fuel crypto rally

KEY POINTS

Bitcoin hovered near $85,000 on Friday, largely erasing its year-to-date losses following a robust 43% gain during the third quarter—its strongest quarterly performance since 2024.

According to Yahoo Finance reporting, strategists point to historical October seasonality, easing bond yields, and a softer-than-expected jobs report as key bullish tailwinds for digital assets.

Citi analyst Alex Saunders raised his base-case bitcoin price target to $113,000, up from $82,000, as more than 75% of market participants expect the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady in October.

MAIN STORY

Cryptocurrencies staged a powerful rebound, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovering near $85,000 on Friday as easing Treasury yields and favorable seasonal trends breathed new life into digital asset markets.

As detailed by Yahoo Finance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency erased most of its year-to-date losses following a turbulent first half of 2026, capping off its strongest quarterly performance since 2024 with a 43% surge over the preceding three months. Ether (ETH-USD) also joined the broader market advance.

Market analysts attribute the renewed bullish momentum to a convergence of macroeconomic and seasonal catalysts. Fundstrat head of digital assets Sean Farrell noted that October historically ranks as crypto’s strongest month, boasting an average win rate of roughly 80%.

Compounding this seasonal tailwind, a cooling September jobs report and shifting Federal Reserve rhetoric have tempered expectations for aggressive monetary tightening. Yahoo Finance data shows that over 75% of market participants now anticipate policymakers will maintain steady interest rates at the upcoming October meeting, bolstering demand for risk-on assets.

Furthermore, falling 2-year real yields are reducing the relative appeal of short-term government debt, providing additional structural support for bitcoin.

Despite lingering risks surrounding sovereign bond volatility and credit market stress, institutional sentiment remains highly optimistic.

Citi analyst Alex Saunders substantially upgraded his base-case bitcoin price forecast on Thursday, lifting the target to $113,000 from $82,000. While strategists warn of potential short-term pullbacks if macro bond pressures flare up, the resilient performance has reinforced confidence across the digital asset ecosystem.

THE ISSUES

Navigating macroeconomic headwinds such as sovereign bond market stress requires digital assets to maintain resilience against broader fixed-income volatility. Aligning monetary policy expectations with shifting inflation metrics remains crucial for sustaining institutional capital inflows into cryptocurrency markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Seasonality is also becoming a tailwind. The setup shifted in a bullish direction the past couple of days.” – Sean Farrell, Head of Digital Assets, Fundstrat (via Yahoo Finance)

“The ‘glass half full’ perspective is that the more stress that gets priced in without breaking BTC, the better the forward risk/reward becomes.” – Sean Farrell, Head of Digital Assets, Fundstrat (via Yahoo Finance)

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will monitor upcoming macroeconomic data releases and Federal Reserve policy communications to assess whether falling real yields and historical October seasonality will propel bitcoin toward new record highs.

BOTTOM LINE

According to Yahoo Finance reporting, Bitcoin has surged near $85,000 on the back of a robust jobs report, easing yields, and bullish October seasonal trends, prompting analysts like Citi’s Alex Saunders to raise price targets significantly.