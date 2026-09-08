‘I feel so bad about Olu Jacobs’ situation’ – nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 8, 2026

Keypoints

• Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor has expressed concern about Olu Jacobs’ health condition

• Ozokwor said she does not want to think about the possibility of losing her longtime colleague

• Olu Jacobs has been managing dementia with Lewy bodies, according to his wife, Joke Silva

• Ozokwor recalled how deeply she was affected by the deaths of Sam Loco and Mr Ibu

• The actress said she cherishes the company of people and struggles with the loss of colleagues

Main Story

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor has opened up about her feelings concerning the health condition of her colleague, Olu Jacobs, Speaking during an interview with Femi Babs TV on YouTube, Ozokwor said she feels deeply troubled by Jacobs’ situation and prefers not to think about it.

Jacobs’ wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, revealed in 2021 that the actor had been managing dementia with Lewy bodies, a progressive degenerative brain disease, Reflecting on the possibility of losing other veteran actors, Ozokwor said she sometimes imagines what it would feel like if Pete Edochie died before her, She also recalled the emotional impact of the deaths of fellow actors Sam Loco and Mr Ibu.

The Issues

Ozokwor’s comments highlight the emotional bond shared among veteran Nollywood actors and the impact of losing longtime colleagues, Her remarks also draw attention to the challenges faced by aging actors and the personal struggles that can accompany serious health conditions.

What’s Being Said

Ozokwor said she feels “so bad” about Olu Jacobs’ situation and does not want to dwell on the thought of losing him, She recalled crying heavily after Sam Loco’s death because of their close working relationship and his talent for comedy, She also said Mr Ibu’s death affected her deeply, although she tried to control her emotions because she is getting older.

What Next

Ozokwor’s comments are likely to renew conversations among Nollywood fans about the wellbeing of veteran actors and the importance of supporting industry legends as they grow older, Fans and colleagues will continue to follow developments concerning the health and wellbeing of veteran Nollywood stars.

Bottom Line

Patience Ozokwor’s emotional reflection shows how deeply veteran Nollywood stars value the relationships they have built over decades, Her concern for Olu Jacobs and memories of Sam Loco and Mr Ibu underline the personal pain that comes with watching longtime colleagues face illness and death.