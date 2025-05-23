Oba Moroofu Amodu Tijani Oluwa Celebrates Two Years On The Throne

The Oluwa of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, Oba Moroofu Adekunle Amodu Tijani Oluwa, will celebrate his second anniversary on the throne on May 27, 2025. The celebration promises to be a vibrant display of traditional music, dance, and art, showcasing the rich heritage and legacy of the Iwa and Apapa Kingdom.

The Oba has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other government officials for their infrastructure development efforts in the kingdom. He has expressed his commitment to supporting development initiatives and promoting peaceful and harmonious living among all inhabitants and residents of Apapa and Iwa Kingdom.

The celebration will feature a showcase of traditional music, dance, and art, highlighting the kingdom’s resilience and determination. The event will also acknowledge and appreciate notable Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including recent projects undertaken by the Nigeria Customs Service, such as remodeling a school, donating school materials, and constructing a new health centre.

The Oluwa and the people of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom invite all well-wishers, traditional leaders, government officials, and members of the public to join in commemorating this special day. The event details are as follows:

– Date: May 27, 2025

– Time: 10:00 am

– Location: The Palace of Kabiyesi, Oluwa of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, Tolu, Ajegunle, Lagos

The presence of guests would be a great honor to the Oluwa and the people of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom.