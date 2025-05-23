INEC Establishes AI Unit To Modernize Electoral System

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the creation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division within its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, as part of its efforts to modernise Nigeria’s electoral system.

This decision was disclosed in a statement issued by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, following INEC’s regular weekly meeting held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Abuja.

The establishment of the AI Division comes on the heels of INEC’s participation in several continental conferences focused on the evolving role of AI in electoral processes across Africa. The Commission acknowledged the growing global influence of AI, noting both its opportunities and potential risks.

“While AI presents challenges such as the spread of misinformation and content manipulation, it also offers significant benefits in data-driven decision-making, risk detection and mitigation, voter service automation, and logistical planning through geo-spatial intelligence,” the statement said.

INEC stated that the new AI Division will enhance operational efficiency by improving logistical planning, material distribution, and polling unit allocation through predictive analytics and intelligent automation. The Division will also coordinate existing technological assets under a centralised governance framework to ensure a more credible and transparent electoral process.

“The creation of this Division positions the Commission at the forefront of institutionalising AI within its ICT infrastructure,” the statement continued. “It represents a major milestone in the Commission’s ongoing electoral reforms, enabling better decision-making, strengthened voter engagement, and increased electoral credibility.”

According to the Commission, this strategic move will ensure that Nigeria’s electoral processes remain robust, transparent, and responsive to technological advancements.