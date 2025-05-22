Bruno Fernandes Open To Manchester United Exit As Club Faces Urgent Rebuild

Bruno Fernandes has expressed willingness to depart Manchester United if the club decides his sale could support their financial and sporting rebuild following a crushing Europa League final loss.

Manchester United’s season reached another low point on Wednesday night as they were edged out 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao, courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s decisive strike. The result intensified the pressure on the club’s hierarchy and coaching staff, raising questions about the future of several key figures—Fernandes included.

The Portuguese playmaker, who has captained United during a turbulent campaign, indicated he would not oppose an exit if the club sees a benefit in transferring him for financial gain.

“I’ve always been transparent with the club,” Fernandes stated. “My stance has never changed—I’ll remain here until the club decides otherwise. I still have a strong desire to contribute more and help restore the glory days of this institution. But if the club determines it’s time to move on—whether for financial reasons or otherwise—then that’s the nature of football. Nothing is guaranteed.”

The 30-year-old’s remarks come amid mounting pressure to overhaul the playing squad and navigate ongoing financial limitations. United’s sporting project under manager Ruben Amorim has yet to yield tangible results, intensifying speculation about potential major changes this summer.

Fernandes has been one of United’s few bright spots this season, though he struggled to leave his mark during Wednesday’s final at San Mames Stadium.

Reflecting on the defeat, the midfielder didn’t hide his disappointment.

“We were desperate to lift this trophy,” he admitted. “This is a painful defeat because we had been performing well throughout the competition. But unfortunately, today—the most critical day—didn’t go our way. It was our moment to etch ourselves into Europa League history, but football can be brutal. This time, we were on the wrong side of it.”

Having joined the club in 2020, Fernandes has been an influential figure both on and off the pitch, but the mood within Old Trafford has soured under Amorim’s stewardship.

The Portuguese manager, appointed in November, has overseen just six league victories, leaving United languishing in 16th place—their worst performance since the days preceding their 1974 relegation.

Despite the team’s struggles, Fernandes reaffirmed his belief in Amorim’s leadership.

“All of us in the squad are united behind the manager,” said Fernandes. “He’s brought positive changes, even if the results don’t yet reflect it. While managers are often judged solely by outcomes, we as players witness the broader impact he’s having. We believe he is the right person to take this club forward—bringing back positivity and pushing us to challenge for major trophies again.”

As speculation mounts about United’s direction heading into the summer, Fernandes’ open-ended remarks highlight a squad on the verge of transformation, with both manager and captain now publicly acknowledging that radical decisions may lie ahead.