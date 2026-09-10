North can’t blame me for sardauna sokoto killing – Peter Obi

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Peter Obi says he cannot be blamed for the killing of Sir Ahmadu Bello and other Northern leaders during the 1966 coup.

• The NDC presidential candidate says he was barely three or four years old when the events occurred.

• Obi urged Nigerians to move beyond historical grievances and build the country on love and unity.

• He promised that significant changes would be visible within four years if elected president.

• Obi said his administration would prioritise poverty reduction, healthcare and skills development in Northern Nigeria.

Main Story

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said it would be wrong to blame him for the death of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, and other Northern political leaders during the 1966 coup, Obi said he was barely three or four years old when the incident occurred and should not be held responsible for events that happened when he was a child.

The former Anambra State Governor made the remarks on Thursday during an Arise News interview while responding to a question about how Northern Nigerians might react to his presidential ambition, given the killing of Ahmadu Bello and the involvement of Igbo military officers in the coup.

“I was a baby when all these happened, “You cannot hold what happened when I was barely three, four years against me. That’s in the past now, “But we must build the future based on love, not on hatred. So it is time to show love. It is time to show unity, “That’s why my presidency is about unity of the country, and it’s important that people understand that,” Obi said.

The Issues

The comments come amid longstanding historical and political grievances linked to the 1966 coup and the subsequent violence that shaped Nigeria’s political history, Obi urged Nigerians to look beyond those events and focus on building a more united country, He said his administration would pursue policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens across regions, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

Obi appealed to voters in the North to support his presidential ambition, promising to tackle poverty, improve healthcare and expand skills development, “If there is any president the North should celebrate, it’s me. I will deal with poverty, health, skills. I will deal with the North and they will like it,” he said, He also promised to harness the resources available in Northern Nigeria to promote development in the region and contribute to the prosperity of the country.

What’s Next

Obi is expected to continue campaigning on the message of national unity while seeking to convince voters across Nigeria that his administration would address regional development challenges and improve living conditions, He also pledged that Nigerians would see significant changes within four years of his leadership, “Four years, people will see the difference,” Obi said.

Bottom Line

Peter Obi says Nigerians should not judge him by events that occurred when he was a young child. He is instead presenting his presidential campaign as one focused on unity, poverty reduction, healthcare, skills development and regional inclusion.