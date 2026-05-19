Court sustains arrest warrant against Ex-Minister over alleged $1.3m, N746.7m fraud

Key points

Federal Capital Territory High Court upholds arrest warrant issued against former minister Sadiya Farouq.

Case involves alleged $1.3 million and N746.7 million financial misconduct.

Court insists former minister must answer to charges before proceedings can continue.

Main story

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, has sustained the arrest warrant earlier issued against former Minister Sadiya Farouq over alleged financial misconduct involving $1.3 million and N746.7 million.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie reaffirmed the warrant on Monday during proceedings in the matter, insisting that the former minister must appear before the court to answer to the allegations brought against her.

The case forms part of ongoing anti-corruption investigations and prosecutions involving alleged financial infractions linked to public officeholders.

Although details of the specific charges were not fully outlined during Monday’s proceedings, the allegations reportedly border on the handling and disbursement of public funds running into millions of naira and foreign currency.

The court’s decision to sustain the arrest warrant signals its determination to ensure compliance with judicial processes and compel the defendant’s appearance before the court.

The issues

The case adds to growing scrutiny surrounding accountability in the management of public funds by former government officials. It also reflects the judiciary’s role in enforcing compliance in corruption-related prosecutions amid increasing public demand for transparency and accountability.

What’s being said

The court maintained that judicial proceedings cannot progress effectively without the defendant’s appearance, reinforcing the need for adherence to due process and lawful court orders.

Anti-corruption agencies have continued to insist that public officeholders accused of financial misconduct must face prosecution in accordance with the law.

What’s next

Security and anti-graft agencies are expected to act on the subsisting arrest warrant, while the court may fix a new date for further proceedings in the matter.

The outcome of the case could shape broader conversations around public accountability and enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

Bottom line

By sustaining the arrest warrant against former minister Sadiya Farouq, the court has reinforced its position on accountability and the necessity for public officials facing corruption allegations to submit to judicial authority.