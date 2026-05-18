Court grants activist Justice Crack N5m bail in cybercrime case

Key points

Federal High Court in Abuja grants social media activist Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, N5 million bail.

Court imposes strict conditions, including a Grade Level 15 federal civil servant surety and deposit of international passport.

Case stems from viral videos criticising military feeding conditions and alleged cybercrime-related offences.

Main story

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to social media activist Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, in the sum of N5 million, following his arraignment on cybercrime-related charges.

Delivering ruling on Monday, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered that the defendant must provide one surety in like sum, subject to stringent conditions set by the court.

The court held that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and maintain a fixed address for at least four years, supported by valid proof of residence such as a tenancy agreement or certificate of occupancy.

It further ruled that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15, with evidence of at least three months’ salary payments, an authentication letter from the immediate head of department, and proof of pensionable employment. The surety is also required to submit an affidavit of means and a recent passport photograph.

In addition, the court directed the defendant to deposit his international passport with the court as part of his bail conditions.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/253/2026, originated from his arrest by the Nigerian Army in late April after he allegedly posted viral videos criticising the feeding conditions of soldiers deployed in conflict zones.

He was subsequently arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a three-count charge bordering on cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony. He, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation later assumed control of the prosecution from the DSS, following procedural developments in the case.

The issues

The case has reignited debate around the limits of free expression online, especially in relation to criticism of security institutions. It also raises concerns about the use of cybercrime laws in prosecuting speech-related offences and the balance between national security and human rights protections.

What’s being said

Human rights groups and civil society organisations have condemned the activist’s arrest, alleging that he was subjected to torture and enforced disappearance. The Nigerian Army, however, has denied the allegations, insisting that his arrest was linked to alleged incitement and actions capable of undermining military discipline and national security.

What’s next

The case is expected to continue at the Federal High Court, where the prosecution will present its evidence while the defence challenges the charges. Compliance with bail conditions will determine the activist’s temporary release as the trial proceeds.

Bottom line

While Justice Crack has secured bail under strict conditions, the case continues to highlight the growing tension between digital activism, state security concerns, and the legal boundaries of online expression in Nigeria.