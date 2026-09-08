Nigerian stock market tops N160trn after Dangote sugar listing

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 8, 2026

Key Points

Dangote Sugar’s listing of 8.10 billion rights-issue shares lifted NGX market capitalisation by ₦1.04 trillion to ₦160.60 trillion

The NGX All-Share Index gained 0.29% to close at 247,699.78 points despite 43 stocks recording losses

Trading activity weakened sharply, with total volume and transaction value falling 81.81% and 62.88%, respectively

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation crossed ₦160 trillion on Monday after the listing of 8.10 billion additional Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc shares pushed the value of listed equities higher.

The NGX All-Share Index gained 707.34 points, or 0.29%, to close at 247,699.78 points, while total market capitalisation increased by ₦1.04 trillion to ₦160.60 trillion.

The increase in market value was largely linked to the additional listing of 8,097,918,827 ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery, each with a nominal value of 50 kobo and listed at ₦60 per share following the company’s rights issue.

Despite the rise in the headline index, underlying market breadth remained weak. Forty-three stocks declined against only 12 gainers, indicating that the broader market did not participate evenly in the advance.

Trading activity also weakened. Approximately 407.85 million shares valued at ₦27.25 billion changed hands in 52,322 deals, with total traded volume falling 81.81% and transaction value declining 62.88%.

Access Holdings led activity by volume, accounting for 9.84% of total units traded, followed by FCMB at 6.30%, Sterling Financial Holdings at 4.44%, Guaranty Trust Holding Company at 4.17% and Nigerian Breweries at 3.55%.

Aradel Holdings dominated transaction value with 27.89% of the market’s total value. Zichis Agro-Allied Industries led the gainers with a 9.97% increase, while Caverton Offshore Support and Omatek Ventures recorded the steepest declines at 10% each.

Sector performance was also mixed, with Oil and Gas gaining 2.19%, while Insurance, Banking, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods declined.

What’s Being Said

The Monday session shows that the increase in market capitalisation should not be interpreted solely as broad-based price appreciation. Market data indicate that the additional Dangote Sugar shares materially increased the NGX capitalisation base.

The weak market breadth — 12 gainers against 43 losers — also points to limited participation across the wider market despite the index’s advance.

What’s Next

Investors will watch whether the NGX can sustain its upward trajectory after the impact of the Dangote Sugar listing is absorbed into the market

Market breadth and trading activity will remain important indicators of whether the rally is broadening beyond a relatively small number of counters

Nigeria’s reclassification to Frontier Market status under FTSE Russell is scheduled to take effect from September 21, potentially increasing international investor visibility

The Bottom Line:

The ₦160 trillion milestone is significant, but the underlying trading picture is less bullish than the headline suggests. A sustained market advance will require stronger breadth and trading participation, not just an expansion of the market’s capitalisation base.