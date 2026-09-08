Nigerian stock market tops N160trn after Dangote sugar listing

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 8, 2026
Key Points
- Dangote Sugar’s listing of 8.10 billion rights-issue shares lifted NGX market capitalisation by ₦1.04 trillion to ₦160.60 trillion
- The NGX All-Share Index gained 0.29% to close at 247,699.78 points despite 43 stocks recording losses
- Trading activity weakened sharply, with total volume and transaction value falling 81.81% and 62.88%, respectively
Main Story
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation crossed ₦160 trillion on Monday after the listing of 8.10 billion additional Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc shares pushed the value of listed equities higher.
The NGX All-Share Index gained 707.34 points, or 0.29%, to close at 247,699.78 points, while total market capitalisation increased by ₦1.04 trillion to ₦160.60 trillion.
The increase in market value was largely linked to the additional listing of 8,097,918,827 ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery, each with a nominal value of 50 kobo and listed at ₦60 per share following the company’s rights issue.
Despite the rise in the headline index, underlying market breadth remained weak. Forty-three stocks declined against only 12 gainers, indicating that the broader market did not participate evenly in the advance.
Trading activity also weakened. Approximately 407.85 million shares valued at ₦27.25 billion changed hands in 52,322 deals, with total traded volume falling 81.81% and transaction value declining 62.88%.
Access Holdings led activity by volume, accounting for 9.84% of total units traded, followed by FCMB at 6.30%, Sterling Financial Holdings at 4.44%, Guaranty Trust Holding Company at 4.17% and Nigerian Breweries at 3.55%.
Aradel Holdings dominated transaction value with 27.89% of the market’s total value. Zichis Agro-Allied Industries led the gainers with a 9.97% increase, while Caverton Offshore Support and Omatek Ventures recorded the steepest declines at 10% each.
Sector performance was also mixed, with Oil and Gas gaining 2.19%, while Insurance, Banking, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods declined.
What’s Being Said
The Monday session shows that the increase in market capitalisation should not be interpreted solely as broad-based price appreciation. Market data indicate that the additional Dangote Sugar shares materially increased the NGX capitalisation base.
The weak market breadth — 12 gainers against 43 losers — also points to limited participation across the wider market despite the index’s advance.
What’s Next
- Investors will watch whether the NGX can sustain its upward trajectory after the impact of the Dangote Sugar listing is absorbed into the market
- Market breadth and trading activity will remain important indicators of whether the rally is broadening beyond a relatively small number of counters
- Nigeria’s reclassification to Frontier Market status under FTSE Russell is scheduled to take effect from September 21, potentially increasing international investor visibility
The Bottom Line:
The ₦160 trillion milestone is significant, but the underlying trading picture is less bullish than the headline suggests. A sustained market advance will require stronger breadth and trading participation, not just an expansion of the market’s capitalisation base.