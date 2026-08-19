NDLEA nabs alleged cocaine baron fleeing to Paris

Key points

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has dismantled an international cocaine trafficking cartel allegedly using Nigeria as a transit hub.

NDLEA seized 184.50kg of cocaine, described as the agency’s largest cocaine seizure through a courier company in Nigeria.

The alleged Nigerian coordinator, Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as “KC Luxury,” was arrested at the Lagos airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Paris.

Another suspect, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, a staff member of a logistics company, was also arrested.

The cartel allegedly expected to make up to N39bn from the seized cocaine through its international distribution network.

The investigation reportedly involved cooperation between Nigerian and UK authorities.

Main Story

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dismantled an international cocaine trafficking cartel allegedly using Nigeria as a transit hub for the distribution of illicit drugs to the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, arresting the suspected Nigerian coordinator as he attempted to flee the country.

The NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, saying the operation followed the seizure of 184.50kg of cocaine concealed for export through a courier logistics channel. He described it as the largest cocaine seizure made through a courier company in Nigeria, with the cartel allegedly expecting to realise about N39bn from the consignment.

Marwa said the seizure prompted the establishment of a Special Investigation Team to trace the network behind the shipment, leading to the arrest of two key suspects. One of them, Lawal Mujab Kehinde, was identified as a staff member of the logistics company allegedly responsible for processing consignments for the cartel and routing them to destinations including the UK, Europe and Asia.

The Issues

The operation highlights the growing use of courier and logistics companies by transnational drug trafficking organisations seeking to evade tighter scrutiny at seaports and airports. The NDLEA said the cartel allegedly used intermediary companies, false identities and financial facilitators to conceal consignors and move proceeds running into billions of naira.

What’s Being Said

Marwa said investigations identified Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known online as “KC Luxury,” as the alleged Nigerian arrowhead of the cartel. He said the suspect presented himself publicly as a luxury goods dealer and social media influencer while allegedly coordinating a cocaine trafficking pipeline stretching from South America through Nigeria to international destinations.

According to Marwa, Afolabi was arrested at the boarding gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on August 13, 2026, after intelligence indicated that he intended to leave Nigeria on a business-class flight to Paris. NDLEA operatives allegedly recovered €7,750, £2,800 and N100,000 in cash, alongside expensive jewellery, while a search of his luxury apartment in Banana Island, Lagos, reportedly led to the recovery of exotic vehicles.

What’s Next

The NDLEA is expected to continue investigating the cartel’s international network and financial operations, while working with foreign law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute other members. Marwa said some suspected members of the syndicate had already been arrested by British authorities.

He also said the operation was part of a wider crackdown on transnational drug networks, warning traffickers that luxury lifestyles, social media personas, courier companies and other channels would not shield them from prosecution.

Bottom Line

The NDLEA’s seizure of 184.50kg of cocaine and arrest of an alleged Nigerian cartel coordinator marks a significant disruption of an international trafficking network and underscores the agency’s growing focus on courier channels and sophisticated transnational drug operations.