Niger seeks financing support for farmers to adopt solar irrigation

Key Points

Niger government wants financial institutions to develop affordable financing for solar irrigation.

IWMI says rising fuel costs are reducing the profitability of petrol-powered irrigation.

Stakeholders say access to credit, equipment and technical support is critical to adoption.

Main Story

The Niger State Government has called on financial institutions to develop funding arrangements that would make solar-powered irrigation systems more accessible to smallholder farmers.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Isah Sidi-Rijau, made the appeal on Tuesday in Minna during a workshop and field demonstration on solar-based irrigation systems.

The programme, organised by the state Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), brought farmers together with equipment suppliers, financial institutions, government agencies, researchers and development partners.

Sidi-Rijau said the state had considerable agricultural potential but that dependence on rainfall and changing climate conditions continued to limit farmers’ productivity.

He said solar irrigation could enable farmers to expand dry-season cultivation, improve food production and strengthen their livelihoods.

The commissioner, however, stressed that access to irrigation equipment alone would not solve the problem.

He said farmers also needed affordable financing, dependable suppliers, technical assistance, extension services and effective cooperatives to make the technology viable.

Sidi-Rijau urged farmers to strengthen their cooperative organisations and use financed equipment responsibly.

He also encouraged participants to take advantage of the demonstrations to learn about the operation, maintenance and economic benefits of solar irrigation.

He assured farmers that the state government would continue supporting initiatives aimed at promoting climate-smart agriculture, sustainable irrigation and improved farming technology.

Prof. Oluwaseun Ojeleye, Technical Lead at IWMI, said the heavy dependence of Nigerian agriculture on rainfall made irrigation essential for maintaining production during dry periods.

He said farmers in areas around rivers and fadama currently rely largely on petrol-powered pumps to supply water to their farms.

According to him, higher fuel costs following the removal of subsidy have increased farmers’ operating expenses and squeezed their profit margins.

Ojeleye said solar-powered systems could provide an alternative by using sunlight to operate water pumps, eliminating the recurring cost of petrol.

He identified the initial purchase price as a major obstacle to adoption, saying two-inch pumps cost about N300,000 to N350,000, while three-inch pumps range from N400,000 to N500,000.

He therefore urged banks to work with equipment suppliers on repayment schemes that would allow farmers to finance the systems and repay loans from proceeds of their harvests.

The Issues

The push for solar irrigation is intended to reduce farmers’ dependence on rainfall and costly petrol-powered pumps.

However, the upfront cost of solar equipment remains a significant barrier for smallholder farmers, making access to suitable financing essential for wider adoption.

What’s Being Said

Dr Adebayo Okey, Senior Regional Researcher at IWMI, said climate change was already putting pressure on food systems and food security across Africa, including Nigeria.

He described irrigation as an important adaptation measure and said Nigeria had substantial potential for expanding irrigated agriculture.

Okey said IWMI was also promoting water-management technologies, including pumps that can measure water use.

He added that solar irrigation could create opportunities for women and young people to operate businesses providing pumping and water-delivery services.

What’s Next

IWMI will continue working with financial institutions to improve access to credit for farmers interested in solar irrigation.

The organisation has also conducted surveys in Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states as part of efforts to develop more affordable financing options.

Bottom Line

Niger State is seeking affordable financing models to help smallholder farmers adopt solar irrigation, reduce dependence on expensive petrol-powered pumps and expand agricultural production beyond the rainy season.