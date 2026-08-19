Iran denies missile attack on UAE as diplomatic tensions rise

Key Points

Iran rejected reports that it launched missiles at the UAE.

UAE authorities said two ballistic missiles fired from Iran were intercepted.

The UAE said it would suspend trade and financial dealings with Iran.

Main Story

Iran has rejected allegations that it launched a missile attack against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday evening, describing the claims as false.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai dismissed the reports as “completely unfounded”, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The denial followed an announcement by the UAE Defence Ministry that its forces had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country.

The development has further strained relations between the two countries, which maintain substantial commercial ties.

Following the reported missile launches, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the suspension of trade relations and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.

The move could affect an important economic relationship between the two countries, which conduct bilateral trade worth tens of billions of U.S. dollars annually.

The Issues

The conflicting accounts over the alleged missile launches have heightened tensions between Iran and the UAE.

The UAE’s decision to suspend trade and financial transactions introduces an economic dimension to the dispute, potentially affecting businesses and cross-border commercial activity.

What’s Being Said

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai said the allegations that Iran attacked the UAE were “completely unfounded”.

The UAE Defence Ministry, however, said two ballistic missiles fired from Iran had been intercepted.

What’s Next

The immediate focus will be on developments between Tehran and Abu Dhabi following the UAE’s decision to suspend trade and financial transactions with Iran.

Bottom Line

Iran has denied launching missiles at the UAE, while Emirati authorities say they intercepted two ballistic missiles fired from Iran. The dispute has already prompted the UAE to suspend trade and financial transactions with Tehran.