Army rescues 13 kidnapped victims, intercepts 300 rounds

KEY POINTS

• Army troops rescued 13 kidnapped victims and recovered the body of another in separate operations.

• Troops intercepted 300 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition allegedly being transported to Birnin Gwari.

• A suspected kidnapper was killed in Plateau, where troops also rescued three abducted persons after an attack.

• Operations also targeted illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, illegal refining and illicit mining.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian Army troops rescued 13 kidnapped victims and intercepted 300 rounds of ammunition in separate operations conducted across the country between Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

The Army, in its latest operational update made available on Thursday, said troops also neutralised a suspected kidnapper and disrupted activities linked to illegal oil refining, crude oil theft and illegal mining.

Under Operation MESA, troops of 195 Battalion rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Elon and Ikakumo Forest in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The troops also recovered the body of another victim and handed the rescued persons and corpse over to the police at Ibilolo Division for further action.

In Plateau State, troops operating under Operation ENDURING PEACE killed a suspected kidnapper at Angwan Boka in Riyom Local Government Area.

The engagement forced other suspected kidnappers to flee, while troops recovered a locally fabricated AK 47 rifle and six rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Troops also responded to sporadic shootings allegedly carried out by kidnappers along the Jos Makurdi road in Riyom.

The intervention forced the attackers to abandon three abducted persons who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the Primary Health Centre in Riyom for treatment, while troops continued efforts to rescue two other abductees who were taken away by the fleeing criminals.

In another operation in Plateau, troops of Sector 8 engaged suspected militias during a fighting patrol to Kogul village in Mangu Local Government Area.

The troops forced the suspected militias to withdraw, although one soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to General Hospital, Mangu, for treatment.

The Army also reported the interception of four cattle found grazing unattended on farmland in Manja community, Mangu, with the animals taken into military custody.

In Kaduna, troops operating under Operation FANSAN YAMMA arrested a suspected female terrorist logistics supplier in Buruku town, Igabi Local Government Area.

The suspect was allegedly carrying 300 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition concealed in her bag. The Army said preliminary interrogation indicated that she had travelled from Zamfara to Lafia, where she allegedly collected the ammunition for onward delivery to Birnin Gwari.

THE ISSUES

The operations show that kidnapping and the movement of weapons remain active security concerns across several states, with troops dealing with both abduction incidents and alleged logistics support for armed groups. The Plateau operations also highlight the risks faced by civilians and security personnel during rescue and counter insurgency operations, with three abductees sustaining gunshot wounds and a soldier injured during an engagement with suspected militias. The Army’s operations extended beyond conventional security threats to economic crimes, including crude oil theft, illegal refining and illegal mining, indicating the wider range of activities being targeted by troops. The interception of ammunition allegedly destined for Birnin Gwari also raises concerns about the movement of military grade ammunition between states and the logistics networks supporting armed groups.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“In another operation, troops responded to sporadic shootings by suspected kidnappers along the Jos-Makurdi road in Riyom.”

Nigerian Army operational update

“The rescued victims were evacuated to the Primary Health Centre, Riyom, for medical attention, while efforts continued to rescue the two remaining abductees.”

Nigerian Army operational update

WHAT’S NEXT

The Army said efforts were continuing to rescue the two remaining abductees who fled with the kidnappers after the intervention along the Jos Makurdi road.

The suspects and materials recovered in the various operations are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and action.

In Rivers, troops arrested a suspected illegal bunkerer at Omoku and discovered three illegal refining sites in Okarki Forest, recovering 320 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,080 litres of suspected illegally refined automotive gas oil.

Troops in Delta also intercepted a trailer carrying illegally mined ilmenite and moved it to the headquarters of Sector 1, Joint Task Force South South, for further action.

The Army further reported the arrest of three suspected impostors wearing woodland camouflage and carrying plastic rifles in Delta. The suspects claimed they were filming comedy skits, while military police investigated the source of the uniforms.

BOTTOM LINE

The Army’s latest operations resulted in the rescue of 13 kidnapped victims, the interception of 300 rounds of ammunition and the disruption of several criminal activities across the country. The operations also recorded casualties and injuries involving both civilians and troops.