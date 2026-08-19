Obi seeks end to killings as fresh attacks claim over 58 lives in Sokoto, Benue, Plateau

Key points

Peter Obi has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take urgent action to stop the persistent killings across Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate reacted to reported attacks in Sokoto, Benue and Plateau states.

At least 26 people were reportedly killed in an attack on Binper community in Mangu Local Council of Plateau State.

Eight people, including a police inspector, were also reported killed in a suspected Boko Haram attack in Gaya community, Adamawa State.

Obi called for better intelligence, proactive security measures, rapid response and prosecution of perpetrators.

Main Story

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government and relevant authorities to take urgent measures to end the persistent killings and insecurity across the country, following fresh attacks in several states.

Obi made the call in a statement shared on his official X handle while reacting to the reported killing of 32 Nigerians in Ungushi, Sokoto State, recent attacks in Ukum, Benue State, and the killing of residents in Binper community, Mangu Local Council of Plateau State.

Describing the incidents as “deeply painful,” Obi said the victims should not be reduced to statistics, stressing that they were parents, children and breadwinners whose deaths had devastated families and communities. He urged governments at all levels to prioritise security and move beyond condolences and promises to decisive action.

The Issues

The latest attacks highlight continuing concerns over the ability of security agencies to protect vulnerable communities from armed groups and criminal elements. In Plateau, residents alleged that heavily armed attackers moved from house to house and killed sleeping residents, while in Adamawa, a suspected Boko Haram attack reportedly claimed the lives of civilians and a police inspector.

What’s Being Said

Obi called for improved intelligence gathering, proactive security operations, rapid responses and stronger protection for vulnerable communities. He also demanded the diligent prosecution of those responsible for attacks, saying Nigerians should be able to live, travel and farm without fear.

In Plateau, a resident, Daniel Musa, said more than 26 deaths had been confirmed following the Binper attack, while others were injured and some remained missing. Another resident, John Dalyop, urged the newly appointed state Commissioner of Police to move swiftly against the perpetrators.

What’s Next

Security agencies have deployed personnel to affected communities to restore calm and search for the attackers. In Adamawa, the military, police, hunters and other security operatives were reportedly mobilised to search for those responsible for the Gaya attack.

The Mwaghavul Youth Movement has also called on President Bola Tinubu and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang to urgently reassess the security situation in vulnerable communities and take concrete measures to prevent further attacks.

Bottom Line

The latest wave of attacks across parts of Nigeria has renewed calls for stronger intelligence-led security operations and faster responses to threats, with political leaders and affected communities demanding concrete action to protect lives and property.