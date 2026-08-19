Navy strengthens maritime capability with new vessel in Delta

Key points

The Nigerian Navy has inducted Security Support Vessel (SSV) KALI 3 to strengthen maritime security and protect Nigeria’s maritime interests.

The vessel was inducted at Asemoku Jetty, Delta State, on Tuesday.

KALI 3 is the first of 10 vessels being provided by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited under a partnership with the Navy.

The vessel was designed and built locally at Okpai HM Shipyard in Delta State.

It will support coastal and offshore security, anti-piracy operations, maritime law enforcement, interdiction and escort duties.

Main Story

The Nigerian Navy has strengthened its maritime security capability with the induction of Security Support Vessel (SSV) KALI 3, aimed at enhancing the protection of Nigeria’s maritime environment and critical energy assets.

The vessel was inducted at Asemoku Jetty in Delta State on Tuesday at a ceremony presided over by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas. The Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

According to Folorunsho, KALI 3 is the first of 10 Security Support Vessels being provided by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited under a Memorandum of Agreement with the Nigerian Navy. He described the initiative as a strategic public-private partnership designed to convert private-sector investment into tangible maritime security capability.

The Issues

The protection of Nigeria’s waterways and offshore energy infrastructure remains critical to economic activity, particularly the oil and gas sector. The partnership also highlights the importance of strengthening indigenous shipbuilding capacity to reduce dependence on foreign-built maritime security assets while creating opportunities for local industry.

What’s Being Said

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said protecting Nigeria’s maritime environment and critical energy assets was essential to sustaining economic activity. He commended SEEPCO for supporting the initiative and urged other maritime stakeholders to develop similar partnerships that contribute to national security.

Abbas said KALI 3 was designed to support coastal and offshore security, interdiction, anti-piracy operations, maritime law enforcement and escort duties, with capabilities suited to Nigeria’s complex coastal and shallow-water environment.

What’s Next

The Navy is expected to deploy KALI 3 for maritime security operations while preparing for the delivery of the remaining vessels under the agreement. The CNS also charged personnel assigned to operate the vessel to maintain professionalism, discipline, integrity and operational readiness.

The Navy said it would continue strengthening partnerships with private-sector stakeholders to improve maritime security and protect Nigeria’s economic interests at sea.

Bottom Line

The induction of KALI 3 marks a further boost to Nigeria’s maritime security architecture while demonstrating how public-private partnerships and indigenous shipbuilding can contribute to protecting the country’s waterways and critical energy infrastructure.