Niger Basin Authority seeks stronger regional cooperation, investment

KEY POINTS

• The Niger Basin Authority calls for stronger regional cooperation and strategic investment to promote peace, stability and shared prosperity across the Niger and Lake Chad basins.

• The NBA and Lake Chad Basin Commission say infrastructure, agriculture, climate resilience and natural resource management require coordinated action across member states.

• Nigeria and development partners reaffirm support for regional water cooperation, with stakeholders urging concrete action on water security, ecosystem restoration and human development.

MAIN STORY

The Niger Basin Authority (NBA) has called for stronger regional cooperation and strategic investments to promote peace, stability and shared prosperity across the Niger and Lake Chad basins.

Mr Kocou Houanye, Executive Secretary, NBA, made the call on Monday at the opening of a regional conference on hydrodiplomacy, gender and strategic investments in Abuja.

Houanye said the conference provided an opportunity for countries and institutions within the two transboundary basins to strengthen dialogue, address shared challenges and promote sustainable development.

He said the three day conference, jointly organised by the NBA and Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), provided a neutral platform for dialogue and negotiations on conflicts linked to natural resources and environmental challenges.

According to him, the Niger and Lake Chad basins face ecological, socio economic and security challenges, with large populations depending on their natural resources for livelihoods.

He said the challenges required stronger collaboration among member states and development partners to improve resilience and expand access to development opportunities.

Houanye called for accelerated implementation of strategic investments, particularly in infrastructure and agriculture, describing them as important drivers of peace, stability and shared prosperity.

He expressed hope that the conference would produce practical recommendations to strengthen synergy among stakeholders and the role of the two basin organisations as platforms for regional dialogue.

The NBA executive secretary said the conference would be followed by a session of the NBA regional steering committee to review previous operations and consider a work plan and budget for the next phase of its programmes.

He said participants would also review activities of dam agencies operating within the Niger Basin and adopt recommendations to improve implementation of ongoing programmes.

Houanye said implementation of the Programme for Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in the Niger Basin had improved, with physical implementation rising from 37 per cent to 48.3 per cent and financial implementation from 17 per cent to 57 per cent.

He added that the programme’s commitment rate had also risen from 49 per cent to 92 per cent.

He commended the Nigerian Government for its political, technical and financial support to the NBA, saying implementation of the programme in Nigeria had recorded significant progress.

Houanye said discussions were underway with development partners on the next phase of the programme, with efforts to expand its coverage to more member countries.

He said sustained political commitment and development partner support would be necessary to consolidate the gains and mobilise further strategic investments across the basin.

Mrs Hanna Albrecht, German Cooperation representative, also called for stronger regional cooperation and coordinated responses to challenges affecting the Niger and Lake Chad basins.

Albrecht said climate change, pressure on natural resources, insecurity and threats to livelihoods were interconnected challenges whose effects transcended national borders.

She said responses should be based on the realities and needs of affected communities, adding that women and young people should be central to efforts to create sustainable economic opportunities.

Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Executive Secretary, LCBC, said the commission was strengthening member states’ capacity to assess water use and demand through tools for mapping cropland, determining crop water requirements and identifying areas with water deficits and surpluses.

Babani said the tools would also help assess groundwater storage suitability and would be incorporated into an interactive dashboard at the commission’s headquarters in N’Djamena.

He said the conference was a call to action to protect water resources and build resilient societies, stressing the importance of women and young people as decision makers, peace mediators, innovators and partners in water diplomacy.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said Nigeria remained committed to strengthening cooperation between the NBA and LCBC as part of efforts to advance water security, climate resilience and sustainable development.

Utsev said the conference aligned with African Union and ECOWAS frameworks on equity, inclusion, peace, stability, climate adaptation and sustainable development.

He said cooperation among governments, financial institutions, development partners, civil society, communities and the private sector was critical to addressing the region’s interconnected water, environmental and socio economic challenges.

The minister said Nigeria would continue working with the NBA, LCBC, ECOWAS and other stakeholders to promote a practical, inclusive and investment oriented water agenda.

He urged participants to translate discussions into concrete actions, particularly in water supply and sanitation, ecosystem restoration, climate resilience, infrastructure and human development.

THE ISSUES

The Niger and Lake Chad basins face interconnected environmental, climate, security and socio economic challenges that require cooperation beyond national borders. Regional authorities are seeking greater strategic investment in infrastructure, agriculture, climate adaptation and water management to strengthen resilience and support livelihoods. The NBA and LCBC are positioning transboundary cooperation as a mechanism for managing shared natural resources, strengthening peace and mobilising investment across member states.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Accelerated implementation of strategic investments, particularly in infrastructure and agriculture,” – Mr Kocou Houanye, Executive Secretary, Niger Basin Authority

“Climate change, pressure on natural resources, insecurity and threats to livelihoods were interconnected challenges whose effects transcended national borders.” – Mrs Hanna Albrecht, German Cooperation representative

“The conference was a call to action to protect water resources and build resilient societies.” – Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission

WHAT’S NEXT

The NBA regional steering committee is expected to review previous operations and consider a work plan and budget for the next phase of its programmes. Discussions with development partners will also continue on expanding the climate adaptation programme to more member countries.

The LCBC is also expected to incorporate new water assessment tools into an interactive dashboard, while stakeholders will work toward implementing the outcomes of the conference and strengthening preparations ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

BOTTOM LINE

The Niger Basin Authority and Lake Chad Basin Commission are seeking stronger regional cooperation and strategic investment to address shared water, environmental, security and livelihood challenges. Stakeholders are placing particular emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, climate resilience, water management and coordinated action across member states.