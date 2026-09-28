Evanna Empowerment Initiative equips bakers in Lagos with essential baking supplies

Evanna Empowerment Initiative (EEI) has concluded a two-day drive held across cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Owerri, Abuja, and Abeokuta from 25 to 26 September 2026, providing bakers with essential baking materials to support their craft.

The over one hundred bakers who took part received margarine, cake icing, sugar, and a range of other baking supplies, provided over the two-day drive.

The drive forms part of EEI’s continued work training and supporting bakers and small enterprise owners across Lagos. For EEI, it is a direct extension of the mission of putting real materials into the hands of bakers already doing the work, not a one-off gesture.

Grace Ilesanmi, Founder and Executive Director of Evanna Empowerment Initiative, described the drive as a direct extension of her own path into baking, and a practical investment in the futures of the bakers who took part.

Commenting on the initiative, she said, “Baking is what brought me here, but teaching others to bake is what keeps me here. When we put real materials directly into a baker’s hands, we’re investing in a skill they’ll carry for the rest of their working life.”

EEI’s baking and confectionery classes run free of charge each year from February to October, open to anyone aged fifteen and older. In October, EEI will welcome its next cohort of students for hands-on training in bread, pastries, small chops, and other baking skills.

Grace Ilesanmi will also host Ogba Bakers Connect, a meet-and-greet bringing together bakers from across Lagos with established names in the industry to share practical insights from their own kitchens.

Evanna Empowerment Initiative (EEI) has concluded a two-day drive held across cities in Nigeria including Lagos, Owerri, Abuja, and Abeokuta from 25 to 26 September 2026, providing bakers with essential baking materials to support their craft.

The over one hundred bakers who took part received margarine, cake icing, sugar, and a range of other baking supplies, provided over the two-day drive.

The drive forms part of EEI’s continued work training and supporting bakers and small enterprise owners across Lagos. For EEI, it is a direct extension of the mission of putting real materials into the hands of bakers already doing the work, not a one-off gesture.

Grace Ilesanmi, Founder and Executive Director of Evanna Empowerment Initiative, described the drive as a direct extension of her own path into baking, and a practical investment in the futures of the bakers who took part.

Commenting on the initiative, she said, “Baking is what brought me here, but teaching others to bake is what keeps me here. When we put real materials directly into a baker’s hands, we’re investing in a skill they’ll carry for the rest of their working life.”

EEI’s baking and confectionery classes run free of charge each year from February to October, open to anyone aged fifteen and older. In October, EEI will welcome its next cohort of students for hands-on training in bread, pastries, small chops, and other baking skills.

Grace Ilesanmi will also host Ogba Bakers Connect, a meet-and-greet bringing together bakers from across Lagos with established names in the industry to share practical insights from their own kitchens.