Abba Yusuf backs rotational presidency, urges North to support Tinubu

KEY POINTS

• Kano Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf says presidential power should continue to rotate between Nigeria’s Northern and Southern regions.

• Yusuf says each region should be allowed to complete two consecutive presidential terms before power returns to the other region.

• The governor urges Northern political stakeholders to support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid and conduct peaceful, issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

MAIN STORY

Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has backed the continued rotation of presidential power between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, saying each region should be allowed to complete two consecutive terms.

Yusuf stated this on Sunday at the Government House, Kano, while unveiling 50 vehicles donated by Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to support APC campaign mobilisation in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor said his position was based on the principle that presidential power should rotate between the North and South, with each region given the opportunity to produce a president for two consecutive terms.

According to him, allowing each region to complete two terms would provide sufficient time for an administration to implement major policies, programmes and development projects.

Yusuf therefore called for support for President Bola Tinubu to complete a second term, saying this would allow the Southern region to complete its two-term cycle before presidential power returns to the North.

He urged political stakeholders, particularly in the North, to exercise patience and allow the current political arrangement to run its course.

“Power will return to the North after the completion of the Southern region’s two-term cycle in 2031,” he said.

Yusuf said rotational presidency should be viewed as a means of promoting fairness, national cohesion, mutual trust and a sense of belonging among Nigerians from different parts of the country.

The governor also called on politicians and political parties to conduct peaceful and issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged political actors to focus on policies, programmes and development plans rather than personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric or actions capable of undermining peace.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peaceful democratic engagement and urged all stakeholders to place the unity, peace and development of Kano State and Nigeria above partisan differences.

THE ISSUES

Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf is supporting a rotational presidency in which political power alternates between the Northern and Southern regions, with each region completing two presidential terms. His position places him in support of President Bola Tinubu completing a second term before presidential power returns to the North in 2031. The governor is also calling for peaceful and issue-based political campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections, with emphasis on policies and development rather than personal attacks and inflammatory rhetoric.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Power will return to the North after the completion of the Southern region’s two-term cycle in 2031.” – Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano State

WHAT’S NEXT

Political stakeholders in Kano and across the North are expected to continue debates over the rotation of presidential power and the 2027 political contest, while the governor has called for patience and peaceful, issue-based engagement.

BOTTOM LINE

Kano Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf has backed the continuation of presidential power rotation between the North and South, arguing that each region should complete two terms before power changes hands. He also urged Northern stakeholders to support Tinubu’s second-term bid and called for peaceful, issue-based campaigns ahead of 2027.