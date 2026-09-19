Police pays N40.7m insurance benefits to families of fallen officers

KEY POINTS

• Police has paid N40.7 million to families of officers who died in the line of duty in Borno.

• The payments were made under the Force’s Group Life Insurance Scheme.

• Beneficiaries were urged to use the funds to support their families’ welfare and future needs.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Police Force has paid N40.7 million in insurance benefits to families of officers who died while serving in Borno State.

The cheques were presented by the Commissioner of Police in Borno, Naziru Abdulmajid, to the next of kin and family members of the deceased officers under the Force’s Group Life Insurance Scheme.

The payment was disclosed by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Friday.

Daso said the scheme was intended to provide financial support to families of officers who lost their lives in the course of duty.

Abdulmajid, while presenting the cheques, conveyed the Inspector General of Police’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of officers and their families.

“The welfare of officers and their families remains a priority of the Force,” he said.

The commissioner described the insurance scheme as a practical form of support for families of officers who died while contributing to national security.

He urged the beneficiaries to manage the payments carefully, particularly towards education, healthcare and other household needs.

Abdulmajid also commended the Inspector General for sustaining the scheme, saying it provided financial relief and could help improve the economic stability of families affected by the loss of serving officers.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Jones Madah expressed appreciation to the Inspector General for the payments.

He said the beneficiaries would manage the funds responsibly and apply them to the welfare and future needs of their families.

THE ISSUES

The insurance payments provide direct financial support to families who lost police officers while they were serving, helping address some of the financial consequences that can follow the death of a household provider. The Group Life Insurance Scheme provides a structured mechanism for extending benefits to the next of kin and families of deceased officers. The payments also form part of the wider welfare responsibility towards police personnel, particularly families affected by deaths occurring in the course of official duties. Beneficiaries have been advised to direct the funds towards essential needs including education, healthcare and household welfare.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The welfare of officers and their families remains a priority of the Force.” – Naziru Abdulmajid, Commissioner of Police, Borno

WHAT’S NEXT

The beneficiaries said they would use the payments prudently for the welfare and future needs of their families.

BOTTOM LINE

The Nigeria Police Force has released N40.7 million in Group Life Insurance benefits to families of officers who died in the line of duty in Borno. The payments are intended to provide financial relief and support to the affected families.