Manufacturers seek stable policies, cheaper power to boost industrial growth

Key Points

Manufacturers cite energy costs, infrastructure gaps and regulatory hurdles as major constraints.

MAN urges government to prioritise local products and tackle smuggling.

Stakeholders call for predictable policies and electricity reforms to support investment and production.

Main Story

Manufacturers and other industry stakeholders have called for a more predictable business environment, lower electricity costs and stronger infrastructure to support Nigeria’s industrial expansion.

The stakeholders made the demand on Tuesday at the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos.

MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, said manufacturers were still dealing with high energy expenses, poor infrastructure, limited financing options, regulatory challenges and the impact of smuggled goods.

He urged the government to give preference to locally produced goods in public procurement, improve border controls and streamline regulations that increase the cost of doing business.

Meshioye said reducing regulatory duplication and protecting local manufacturers from unfair competition would help lower production costs and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Representing the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, Mr Segun Alugba said manufacturing remained important to employment creation and economic development.

Alugba said the sector recorded 3.29 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2026, adding that further reforms were needed to sustain the expansion.

He identified the Lagos State Industrial Policy and the African Continental Free Trade Area as opportunities for SMEs to gain access to finance, skills and technology while reaching wider African markets.

At the meeting, MAN Ikeja Branch Chairman, Mr Thomas Osobu, also stressed the importance of policy stability in attracting fresh investment and improving productivity.

He said manufacturers were being affected by exchange-rate instability, expensive energy, multiple taxes, transport and logistics difficulties, as well as complicated regulatory requirements.

Osobu urged manufacturers to strengthen their collective engagement with government and participate actively in policy discussions aimed at improving the operating environment.

Mrs Temitope George, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, said the reliability and cost of electricity directly affected manufacturers’ expenses, equipment, pricing, competitiveness and investment decisions.

George acknowledged concerns over electricity tariffs, billing practices and supply quality, assuring manufacturers that LASERC would increase its oversight of electricity providers and support greater transparency in the market.

The stakeholders also congratulated MAN on its 59th anniversary and expressed support for closer cooperation between the association and government in promoting sustainable industrial development.

The Issues

The manufacturing sector continues to face several cost and operational pressures, including expensive electricity, foreign exchange volatility, inadequate infrastructure, taxation, logistics problems and regulatory complexity.

For manufacturers, sustained growth will depend not only on policy reforms but also on their consistent implementation.

What’s Being Said

MAN President Francis Meshioye called for measures that would reduce production costs and protect local manufacturers, while other stakeholders stressed the importance of predictable policies and reliable electricity.

Lagos State officials also highlighted manufacturing’s contribution to economic growth and the need to create conditions that allow businesses to expand.

What’s Next

Stakeholders are expected to continue engaging government on policies affecting manufacturing, electricity regulation, infrastructure and the wider business environment.

Greater collaboration between manufacturers and government could shape efforts to improve local production, attract investment and expand industrial capacity.

Bottom Line

Manufacturers want government to address the high cost of production, unreliable infrastructure and policy uncertainty that continue to weigh on the sector, arguing that a more stable operating environment is essential for stronger industrial growth.