Edo farmers say improved security is enabling return to farms

KEY POINTS

• Edo farmers say they are returning to farms across the state following what they describe as improved security.

• IFAN and AFAN President Bako Dogwo says the development has increased farmers’ confidence to resume farming.

• Farmers say improved security could support food production and food security.

• Farmers have installed APC Chairman Jarrett Tenebe as Patron of Edo farmers.

MAIN STORY

Farmers in Edo State say they have begun returning to their farms across the state, which they attributed to improved security under the administration of Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

Alhaji Bako Dogwo, President of the Integrated Farmers Association of Nigeria (IFAN) and Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), made the claim on Wednesday in Benin.

Dogwo spoke when farmers under IFAN, AFAN and the state Federated FADAMA Farmers installed the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Jarrett Tenebe, as Patron of Edo farmers.

According to Dogwo, farmers who had previously been unable to access their farms were now resuming their activities because of the security situation in the state.

“We want to commend Gov. Monday Okpebholo for improving security across the state.

“Farmers who could not go to their farms before are now happy because they can access their farms and continue their farming activities,” he said.

Dogwo said the development would help boost food production and strengthen food security in Edo.

He also urged Tenebe to use his position as patron to serve as a link between farmers and the state government.

Hon. Prince Henry Ebole, who represented the State Federated FADAMA Farmers, also commended Okpebholo’s SHINE agenda and pledged farmers’ support for the administration.

Ebole said farmers played an important role in food supply and youth employment. He said records showed that about 2,000 FADAMA farmers were registered under the Federated Farmers Community Association.

“As of today, our records show that registered FADAMA farmers under the Federated Farmers Community Association are about 2,000 members.

“These are farmers captured in the old FADAMA register. We will move from ward to ward to register and sensitise farmers and increase our numbers,” he said.

Ebole also said the association would mobilise farmers to support the APC, describing farmers as an important constituency in the state.

Responding, Tenebe thanked the farmers for honouring him as their patron and pledged to support their activities.

He said his experience as a farmer, as well as Okpebholo’s, gave them an understanding of the importance of agriculture to the economy and food security.

“I am a farmer, the governor is a farmer as well, and he remembers where he is coming from.

“That was why when he came into office, he tackled security and ensured that the state was safe for farmers to return to their farms,” Tenebe said.

Tenebe said improved security was essential to enabling farmers to operate freely and increase food production.

He subsequently accepted the position of Patron of Edo farmers and was decorated at the event.

THE ISSUES

Farmers’ access to their farms is the central issue raised by the associations. Dogwo said farmers who previously could not reach their farms were now able to resume farming, which he attributed to improved security. The farmers linked improved access to potential gains in food production and food security. Dogwo said the development would help strengthen food production in the state. The associations also identified farmers as an important source of employment opportunities for young people. Ebole said farmers played a critical role in providing both food and jobs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We want to commend Gov. Monday Okpebholo for improving security across the state.” – Bako Dogwo, President, IFAN and Chairman, AFAN

“Farmers who could not go to their farms before are now happy because they can access their farms and continue their farming activities,” he said. – Bako Dogwo, President, IFAN and Chairman, AFAN

“That was why when he came into office, he tackled security and ensured that the state was safe for farmers to return to their farms,” Tenebe said. – Jarrett Tenebe, Patron, Edo farmers

WHAT’S NEXT

The State Federated FADAMA Farmers said it would move from ward to ward to register and sensitise farmers, with the aim of increasing its membership.

Tenebe has accepted the position of Patron of Edo farmers and pledged to support their activities.

BOTTOM LINE

Edo farmers say improved security under Okpebholo has enabled more farmers to access their farms and resume farming activities. The claim was made by farmers’ representatives at an event in Benin and was not independently established in the supplied report.