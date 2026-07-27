NAF clears first three M-346 fighter aircraft for delivery

Key points

The Nigerian Air Force has completed factory acceptance tests for its first three M-346 Fighter Attack aircraft in Italy.

The aircraft met all contractual, technical and airworthiness requirements ahead of delivery to Nigeria.

NAF officials also reviewed pilot training, simulator systems and long-term logistics support.

The Air Force says the new platforms will strengthen combat operations and pilot training capabilities.

Main story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has completed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for the first batch of three M-346 Fighter Attack (FA) aircraft at Leonardo Aircraft Division’s facility in Venegono, Italy, clearing them for delivery to Nigeria.

The exercise, conducted between June 29 and July 9, was carried out by a joint delegation comprising representatives of the NAF and the Ministry of Defence. It marked the completion of all contractual acceptance requirements before the aircraft’s transfer.

Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the aircraft, designated NAF 01, NAF 02 and NAF 03, successfully met all contractual, technical and airworthiness standards.

Following comprehensive verification by representatives of the Air Force, the Ministry of Defence and Leonardo Aircraft Division, the aircraft were formally certified for delivery and are expected to join the NAF’s expanding fleet of modern combat platforms.

Beyond the acceptance exercise, the Nigerian delegation held discussions with Leonardo Aircraft Division on pilot and maintenance training, logistics support and long-term fleet sustainment.

The team also inspected the Full Mission Simulator, virtual reality-enabled training systems and other ground-based facilities designed to prepare pilots and technical personnel for operating and maintaining the M-346 fleet.

Ejodame said the investment in training infrastructure would strengthen indigenous technical capacity, improve operational self-sufficiency and support sustained mission readiness.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar Aneke, described the acquisition as another strategic step in strengthening the Air Force’s operational capabilities.

He said the M-346’s dual role as an advanced trainer and combat aircraft would improve the Air Force’s ability to produce combat-ready pilots while expanding its capability to conduct precision strikes, close air support, air interdiction and other air combat missions.

The Air Force also said the programme reflects the Federal Government’s continued investment in modern military equipment to strengthen national defence and enhance the Armed Forces’ operational effectiveness.

According to the service, the acquisition forms part of ongoing efforts to modernise its fleet, support joint military operations and improve Nigeria’s capacity to respond to evolving security challenges.

The issues

The acquisition of advanced multi-role aircraft is expected to improve both pilot training and combat readiness. Combining training and operational capabilities in one platform can reduce costs, accelerate pilot development and strengthen the Air Force’s response to insurgency, terrorism and other security threats.

What’s being said

“The M-346 Fighter Attack aircraft is another strategic step in strengthening the Nigerian Air Force’s operational capability.” — Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar Aneke, Chief of the Air Staff.

What’s next

The three aircraft are expected to be delivered to Nigeria for induction into the Air Force, while pilot training, maintenance preparation and logistics support arrangements continue ahead of their operational deployment.

Bottom line

The successful acceptance of the first three M-346 aircraft marks another milestone in the Nigerian Air Force’s modernisation programme, strengthening both its pilot training capacity and frontline combat capabilities.