N40,000 Rice: Out Of Reach To Nigerians

Nigerians have once again expressed displeasure over the challenges in accessing the Federal Government’s subsidized rice, priced at N40,000, which was launched on September 6, 2024, in Abuja.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, had stated that interested buyers would need to provide their National Identification Numbers and use an Automated Teller Machine card as the sole means of payment.

However, numerous Nigerians have reported that the sales points are difficult to reach. In response to public concerns, an official from the agriculture ministry announced on September 15 that sales to non-civil servants would commence on Monday, September 16.

“We started with civil and public servants because they possess the necessary credentials. Before purchasing, one must present a valid identity card and National Identification Number.

“Sales points were set up at the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission,” the official, who spoke in confidence due to lack of authorisation to speak on the matter, explained.

He assured Nigerians that sales to the general public would begin on September 16, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring everyone benefits from the initiative.

“Now that many civil servants have benefited, we are moving to the general public,” the official added.

Although sales began as promised, citizens are frustrated by the challenges of traveling from the outskirts to urban centers, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory, to access the sales and collection points. Furthermore, many individuals outside the FCT have reported being unable to find any sales points.

In the Kubwa area of the FCT, a resident, Blessing Ameh, said, “Not at all. I have not seen any sales point in my area in Kubwa.”

The situation was similar in Oyo State, where another resident, Deborah Johnson, remarked, “We have not seen even a single bag here.”

Experts have suggested that for the initiative to be effective, the government must decentralise the payment and collection points, allowing people to purchase the rice without incurring additional transportation costs.

Tobi Awolope, an agricultural economist at the Centre for Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, said, “Accessibility is a crucial component of food security. Issues around the supply chain, particularly the high cost of transporting food, have posed a major threat to societal welfare, especially for rural dwellers.

“Access to food—both in terms of proximity and affordability—is a fundamental human right. Therefore, collection centers should be located where all social groups can easily reach them.”

While Nigerians acknowledge the government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of rising food inflation, they are calling on authorities to ensure that the rice distribution is accessible to the areas where most people live.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, a resident of Karu disclosing his experience, said. “I was at the sales point located at the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation until the close of business yesterday (Thursday), but I couldn’t make a payment due to the overwhelming crowd.

“Today (Friday), I’ve been trying again, but to no avail. The government should decentralise the collection points so we can access the rice in our local areas.”