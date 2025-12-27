Microsoft Accused Of Using Windows Updates To Discourage Chrome Downloads

Microsoft has again come under scrutiny following reports that recent Windows and Edge updates are being used to discourage users from downloading Google Chrome.

According to a report by Windows Report, users who visit Chrome’s download page through Microsoft Edge are now greeted with a new banner highlighting Edge’s built-in security features. Rather than focusing on performance or compatibility comparisons, Microsoft’s latest messaging emphasizes protection, online safety, and threat prevention.

The banner promotes Edge as an “all-in-one” browser, citing features such as private browsing, password monitoring, and protection against online threats. Users who click the “Browse securely now” button are redirected to a newly created Online Safety page on Microsoft’s website.

This approach marks a shift from Microsoft’s previous messaging, which often highlighted that Edge is built on the same Chromium engine as Chrome. That shared foundation—along with claims of better performance—has been largely absent from the current campaign, with Microsoft instead centering its argument on security.

The move has drawn criticism from the Browser Choice Alliance, a group that includes Google Chrome among its members. The alliance accused Microsoft of pushing misleading security narratives to influence user choice and undermine competition. It argued that Microsoft should respect consumer freedom rather than redesign pop-ups to discourage the use of rival browsers.

Security concerns around Chrome remain a complex issue. Google has addressed several actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities in Chrome this year, patching multiple high-severity flaws that affected billions of users worldwide. Cybersecurity analysts have noted that Chrome is frequently targeted by sophisticated threat actors, including state-sponsored groups.

However, experts also point out that many Chrome vulnerabilities apply equally to Microsoft Edge, since both browsers share the Chromium codebase. In recent cases, Google released fixes for critical vulnerabilities up to 48 hours before similar patches became available for Edge users.

As a result, analysts say the security debate between Chrome and Edge is far from clear-cut, with both browsers facing similar risks and responsibilities. The latest development adds fresh fuel to long-running concerns over browser competition, user choice, and how far platform owners should go in promoting their own products.