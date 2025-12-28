Tinubu Attends Eyo Festival, Says Culture Is Key To Nigeria’s Tourism Growth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and traditions hold immense potential for tourism development and should be deliberately harnessed for destination promotion.

The President stated this on Saturday at the grand finale of the 2025 Eyo Festival held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Describing the festival as a powerful symbol of national identity, Tinubu said Nigeria’s cultural assets could serve as valuable tools for boosting tourism and projecting the country’s image globally.

“It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential. Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion,” the President said.

He added that the sight of the iconic white-robed Eyo masquerades parading the streets sends a strong message about Nigeria’s identity and heritage.

Tinubu attended the festival dressed in a white robe, damask sash and a star-studded hat, while carrying the traditional opambata staff. The colourful celebration followed a week-long programme that began with a homage paid to the President at his Lagos residence on Sunday, December 21.

The Eyo Festival, which dates back to 1854, was held this year for the first time in eight years. The 2025 edition honoured four notable late Lagos personalities: former Military Administrator Mobolaji Johnson; former civilian governor Lateef Jakande; former governor Michael Otedola; and the President’s mother, Abibatu Mogaji.

Tinubu described the carnival as “a great rekindling of our culture,” noting that it celebrates exemplary lives and outstanding contributions of distinguished Nigerians.

“The Eyo Festival is a vibrant expression of the rich traditions of Lagos,” he said.

He also noted that the festival coincided with “Detty December,” a period when Lagos attracts Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign visitors, and urged revellers to celebrate peacefully and ensure public safety.

In his welcome address, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the event as historic and a cultural homecoming for the President. He commended traditional institutions, under the leadership of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, for reviving the festival.

Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would continue to pursue socio-economic development while preserving Lagos’s cultural heritage.

Dignitaries at the event included Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, diplomats, and senior government officials. The festival featured traditional dances, indigenous music, cultural displays and a procession of Eyo groups, ending with prayers for the President and the nation.