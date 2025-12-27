Kebbi Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearms In Statewide Operation

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested suspected kidnappers and recovered illegal firearms during a week-long security operation across the state.

The operations, carried out between December 21 and 26, 2025, followed intensified patrols and intelligence-led strategies aimed at dismantling kidnapping syndicates and curbing the spread of illicit weapons. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bashar Usman.

According to the statement, a suspect identified as Iliya D. Bano of Yarbuga village was arrested in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area for allegedly threatening the village head of Yar Ali village and another resident with kidnapping unless a ransom of N500,000 was paid. Police said the suspect confessed during interrogation and provided information leading to the identification of an accomplice who is currently at large.

In a related incident in the same local government area, another suspect, Danisa Yakub of Tafki village, was arrested for allegedly demanding N1 million from a resident of Koliko village under threats of abduction. The suspect reportedly admitted involvement in a previous kidnapping incident in the area.

Meanwhile, in Kalgo Local Government Area, police operatives recovered ten locally fabricated firearms from three suspects identified as Aliyu Muhammad Sambawa, Salihu Haruna, and Suleiman Isah, who were said to have failed to give satisfactory explanations for possessing the weapons.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, attributed the successes to sustained patrols and actionable intelligence, assuring residents that investigations were ongoing and all suspects would be charged to court upon completion.

He also urged members of the public to support security agencies with timely information, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.