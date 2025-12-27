Two Bodies Recovered From Rubble Of Burnt Great Nigeria Insurance Building In Lagos

Two adult males have been found dead amid the rubble of the Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island following the devastating fire that engulfed the high-rise building.

The bodies were recovered on Friday during ongoing search and rescue operations at the Marina axis, where the 25-storey building was severely damaged by the inferno. The identities of the deceased had not been established as of press time.

According to reports, the fire started on the fourth floor of the building before spreading to the sixth floor and other levels. A section of the structure reportedly collapsed during the incident, trapping some traders beneath the debris.

The blaze also spread to nearby properties, including parts of the Old Lagos Central Mosque, causing widespread damage in the area.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, were unsuccessful. However, a LASEMA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the recovery of the bodies.

“Two bodies were recovered today during the search exercise. The first was found at about 11:03 a.m., while the second was recovered around 12:03 p.m.,” the official said.

Emergency responders are continuing search, recovery and safety operations at the scene as authorities work to locate any remaining victims and prevent further hazards.