Seplat, Access, GTCO lift Nigerian stocks after sell-off

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 11, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index rises 0.06% to 242,378.13 points

Market capitalisation gains ₦100.51 billion to ₦157.15 trillion

Seplat leads gainers as 23 stocks advance against 30 decliners

Main Story

Seplat, Access Holdings and GTCO led gains on the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday, helping the market recover modestly as bargain hunting lifted selected large- and medium-cap stocks.

The NGX All-Share Index rose 155.03 points, or 0.06%, to close at 242,378.13, while market capitalisation increased by ₦100.51 billion to ₦157.15 trillion, according to market data supplied by stockbrokers.

The rebound was supported by buying interest in SEPLAT, ACCESSCORP, TRANSCORP and UBA despite negative overall market breadth. Trading activity also strengthened, with total volume and transaction value rising 161.79% and 21.83%, respectively.

A total of 1.40 billion shares valued at ₦27.14 billion changed hands across 46,218 deals. FTGINSURE accounted for 73.74% of total market volume, followed by MBENEFIT at 4.26%, ACCESSCORP at 2.04%, GTCO at 1.84% and ZENITHBANK at 1.02%.

ARADEL recorded the highest traded value, accounting for 19.70% of total transaction value on the exchange. SEPLAT led the gainers, rising 10.00%, followed by JAPAULGOLD at 9.83%, TANTALIZER at 8.29%, NSLTECH at 7.94% and ACCESSCORP at 5.66%.

However, 30 stocks declined. RTBRSICOE and ARADEL recorded the steepest losses at 10.00% each, followed by CHAMPION at 9.91%, INTBREW at 9.80%, CWG at 9.28%, THOMASWY at 7.66% and OMATEK at 7.41%.

Sector performance remained mixed, with three of the five major sectors closing lower. Consumer goods fell 1.03%, insurance declined 0.42%, and industrial goods slipped 0.04%, while oil and gas gained 0.79% and banking rose 0.69%.

What’s Being Said

Stockbrokers’ market data showed that bargain hunting in selected medium- and large-cap stocks helped lift the benchmark despite a negative market breadth.

The trading data also showed concentrated activity in FTGINSURE by volume and ARADEL by value, indicating that overall market gains were driven by selected stocks rather than broad-based buying.

What’s Next

Investors will watch whether the renewed buying interest in large- and medium-cap stocks extends into the next trading session.

Market participants will also monitor sector rotation, particularly the performance of banking and oil and gas stocks, against continued weakness in consumer, insurance and industrial goods counters.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Thursday’s 0.06% gain shows that bargain hunting can stabilise the NGX even when more stocks are falling than rising. However, the negative breadth and concentration of trading activity suggest that the recovery remains selective rather than broad-based.