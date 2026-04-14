Leeds United beat Manchester United at Old Trafford

By BizWatch Nigeria Sports Desk | April 14, 2026

Key Points

Leeds United secure 2–1 win at Old Trafford, first in 45 years

Red card for Lisandro Martínez shifts momentum in second half

Victory moves Leeds six points clear of Premier League relegation zone

Main Story

Leeds United secured a crucial 2–1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, ending a 45-year wait for a league win at the stadium and boosting their survival hopes in the Premier League.

Leeds took early control of the match, opening the scoring through Noah Okafor after sustained pressure exposed Manchester United’s defensive vulnerabilities. The visitors doubled their lead before halftime when Okafor’s long-range effort deflected into the net, giving Daniel Farke’s side a deserved advantage.

Manchester United’s hopes of a comeback were dented early in the second half when Lisandro Martínez was sent off following a VAR review for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair. Despite being reduced to 10 men, United responded with urgency, pulling one goal back through Casemiro from a Bruno Fernandes cross.

Leeds held firm under late pressure, with key defensive interventions and missed chances from both sides shaping a tense finish. The result lifts Leeds further away from relegation danger, while Manchester United remain in the top five despite the setback.

What’s Being Said

“We showed resilience and took our chances when it mattered,” a Leeds United representative said post-match.

“The red card changed the game, but we still had opportunities to recover,” a Manchester United official noted.

What’s Next

Leeds face another critical fixture in their relegation battle later this week

Manchester United prepare for a key clash against Chelsea

VAR decisions likely to remain a talking point following the Martínez incident

The Bottom Line:

Leeds’ victory underscores how discipline and efficiency can outweigh possession and squad strength — especially in high-stakes relegation battles.