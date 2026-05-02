Tinubu declares poverty, insecurity emergencies as Labour demands N225,000 wage

Key points

Bola Tinubu labels poverty, insecurity national emergencies

Nigeria Labour Congress pushes for N225,000 minimum wage

Workers’ welfare, inflation and job security dominate May Day

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has declared poverty and insecurity as national emergencies, warning that both crises threaten jobs, productivity and economic stability.

The President made the declaration at the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Eagle Square, Abuja, where labour leaders echoed concerns over worsening economic conditions.

Represented by George Akume, Tinubu said decent work could not thrive in an environment marked by fear, hunger and economic uncertainty.

He outlined interventions under his administration, including social investment programmes reaching millions of households, a micro pension scheme for informal workers and a N200 billion support fund for small businesses.

Tinubu also highlighted security and agricultural initiatives, including the recruitment of 45,000 community guards and deployment of agro-rangers to protect farmers.

What’s being said

The Nigeria Labour Congress, led by Joe Ajaero, said poverty and insecurity had eroded decent work, with most Nigerians now in the informal sector without job security.

In Lagos, NLC chairperson Funmi Sessi demanded an increase in the state minimum wage from N85,000 to N225,000, citing rising inflation and cost of living.

The Trade Union Congress also called for stronger collaboration to improve working conditions nationwide.

Across states

Governors across states reaffirmed commitments to workers’ welfare, highlighting salary payments, recruitment and welfare reforms.

Some labour groups commended state governments for progress, while others raised concerns over unpaid entitlements, pension issues and structural challenges within the civil service.

Bottom line

Workers’ Day 2026 reflects a widening gap between government reforms and workers’ realities, with labour pushing for higher wages as economic hardship deepens.