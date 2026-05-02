President Tinubu begins three-nation tour to France, Kenya, and Rwanda

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja on Saturday for a diplomatic tour covering France, Kenya, and Rwanda.

The President will attend the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, from May 11 to May 12.

Following the summit in Kenya, Tinubu will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum scheduled for May 14 to May 15.

The visits are designed to strengthen strategic partnerships and highlight Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms to global investors.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior government aides.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu is embarking on a significant three-nation visit starting this Saturday, with his first stop in France before heading to major summits in East Africa.

The tour, announced by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, is centered on Nigeria’s commitment to strategic international partnerships and economic transformation.

By participating in these high-level forums, the President aims to position Nigeria as a premier destination for global investment.

In Nairobi, Tinubu will join other leaders for the Africa-France Summit, co-chaired by Presidents Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto. The discussions will cover critical global issues, including energy transition and climate action.

Following this, the President will head to Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum, an event held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) that attracts over 2,000 policymakers and business leaders.

Throughout the tour, Tinubu is expected to engage in bilateral meetings to advance Nigeria’s economic agenda.

The Issues

Energy and Climate : The Nairobi summit will prioritize energy transition and green industrialization as part of a broader climate action strategy.

: The Nairobi summit will prioritize energy transition and green industrialization as part of a broader climate action strategy. Financial Reform : Leaders will discuss necessary reforms to the global financing architecture to better support African growth.

: Leaders will discuss necessary reforms to the global financing architecture to better support African growth. Regional Integration : The Rwanda forum, themed “Scale or Fail,” focuses on accelerating economic transformation through cross-border investment.

: The Rwanda forum, themed “Scale or Fail,” focuses on accelerating economic transformation through cross-border investment. Strategic Visibility: Tinubu seeks to use these platforms to showcase his administration’s reforms to a massive audience of global investors and business leaders.

What’s Being Said

“The President’s participation underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and France.” — Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesperson

“The summit, themed ‘Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,’ will bring together African and French leaders to discuss economic transformation.” — Presidency Statement

What’s Next

President Tinubu departs Abuja on Saturday to commence the first leg of his visit in France.

Attendance at the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 11 and May 12.

Participation in the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, from May 14 to May 15.

High-level meetings with global business leaders and investors are scheduled throughout the week.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria following the conclusion of the Rwanda summit.

Bottom Line

President Tinubu’s three-nation tour signals an aggressive push to integrate Nigeria more deeply into global discussions on energy, finance, and regional economic scaling.