Premier League History: Top 10 Title Collapses Ranked

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 14, 2026

Key Points

BBC Sport ranks Newcastle’s 1995–96 collapse as the biggest in Premier League history

Arsenal and Liverpool feature multiple times in list of title race failures

Late-season pressure and dropped points emerge as consistent collapse factors

Main Story

A new ranking by BBC Sport has identified the most dramatic title collapses in Premier League history, with Newcastle United’s 1995–96 season topping the list after surrendering a 12-point lead to Manchester United.

The ranking highlights how several clubs lost control of seemingly secure title races, often due to late-season inconsistency, psychological pressure, or decisive head-to-head defeats. Newcastle’s collapse remains the most iconic, marked by Kevin Keegan’s emotional “I would love it” outburst as Manchester United overtook them.

Arsenal appear three times on the list, including their 2022–23 campaign where they led the league for 248 days — the most ever by a team that failed to win the title — before Manchester City surged late to claim the trophy.

Liverpool’s near misses also feature prominently. Their 2013–14 campaign is remembered for Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea, while their 97-point season in 2018–19 still fell one point short of Manchester City.

Other notable collapses include Manchester United’s 1997–98 title loss after leading by 13 points, and Norwich City’s unexpected fall from the top during the inaugural 1992–93 season.

What’s Being Said

“It’s the cruellest tag in football — teams that appear dominant but fail to finish the job,” BBC Sport analysts noted in the ranking.

“Late-season momentum swings often define champions more than early dominance,” said a Premier League performance analyst.

What’s Next

The 2025–26 Premier League title race continues to draw comparisons with past collapses

Analysts expect increased scrutiny on teams leading the table in final weeks

Historical trends may influence tactical and squad rotation decisions in run-ins

The Bottom Line:

Title races are rarely decided by early dominance; consistency under pressure in the final stretch remains the defining factor between champions and collapses.