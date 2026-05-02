WHO members advance pandemic pact framework, extend talks on pathogen sharing system

Key points:

WHO Member States push forward negotiations on pathogen-sharing framework under pandemic pact

Final agreement delayed as countries seek more time to resolve technical and equity concerns

Outcome expected at 79th World Health Assembly, with further talks slated for July 2026

Main story:

Member States of the World Health Organization have made significant progress in advancing the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) framework, a critical component of the proposed global pandemic agreement designed to strengthen preparedness and response to future health emergencies.

At the close of a resumed session of the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) in Geneva, countries agreed that additional time was necessary to finalise the framework, citing the need for a more effective and equitable system for global health security.

According to the WHO, deliberations focused on ensuring that the PABS system supports rapid sharing of pathogens with pandemic potential, while also guaranteeing fair access to benefits such as vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics arising from their use.

“The outcome of this work will be presented to the 79th World Health Assembly later in May, while further negotiations are expected to continue to resolve outstanding issues within the framework,” the organisation said in a statement.

The Assembly is also expected to consider extending the mandate of the IGWG to allow continued negotiations, with a final outcome likely to be submitted in May 2027.

The issues:

At the heart of the negotiations are longstanding global concerns over equity, access and sovereignty. While high-income countries emphasise rapid pathogen sharing to contain outbreaks, developing nations have pushed for binding guarantees that they will benefit from resulting medical innovations.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep inequalities in access to vaccines and other life-saving tools, prompting calls for a more balanced system that avoids repeating past disparities.

Technical and legal complexities have also slowed progress, as countries work to align national interests with global health priorities.

What’s being said:

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged progress but stressed urgency in concluding negotiations.

“Member States should continue approaching the outstanding issues with urgency because the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if,” he said.

Ghebreyesus described the PABS annex as “the last piece of the puzzle” in completing the pandemic agreement, noting that it would ensure both rapid pathogen sharing and equitable distribution of benefits worldwide.

IGWG Bureau Co-Chair, Ambassador Tovar Nunes of Brazil, highlighted the complexity of the process, stating that finalising such a technical and legally binding document required precision and sustained commitment.

“We are not there yet, but with an extension of our negotiations, we will get there,” he said.

Co-Chair Matthew Harpur also expressed optimism, noting that Member States had demonstrated strong commitment and were “moving in the right direction” toward finalising the framework.

What’s next:

The IGWG is scheduled to hold its seventh meeting from July 6 to 17, 2026, where negotiators will continue discussions on unresolved technical and policy issues.

The ongoing process builds on the landmark decision at the 2025 World Health Assembly, where countries adopted the pandemic agreement aimed at improving coordination in prevention, preparedness and response to global health threats.

Finalising the PABS annex is expected to pave the way for countries to sign and ratify the agreement, marking a major step toward a more coordinated global health system.

Bottom line:

While notable progress has been achieved, the success of the WHO pandemic pact hinges on resolving critical equity and access concerns. The extended negotiations reflect both the complexity of the task and the high stakes involved in building a fair and effective global framework to confront future pandemics.