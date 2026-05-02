Wema Bank celebrates 81st anniversary, ALAT at 9 with customer rewards drive

Key points

Bank marks 81 years, celebrates ALAT’s 9th anniversary

Launches Season 5 of “5 for 5” reward initiative

Introduces customer-focused growth and support programmes

Main story

Wema Bank has marked its 81st anniversary alongside the ninth anniversary of its digital banking platform, ALAT, with a renewed focus on customer rewards and empowerment.

The bank said the 2026 anniversary celebration, held on May 2, departs from previous large-scale events, instead prioritising direct benefits for customers through incentives and targeted support initiatives.

As part of the celebration, customers on the ALAT platform will receive rewards, while others will benefit from the launch of Season 5 of the bank’s “5 for 5” reward campaign.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, said the bank was responding to evolving global trends driven by digital innovation.

According to him, the institution is committed to helping customers adapt to emerging opportunities through tailored financial solutions and strategic support.

Oseni noted that the anniversary theme, “Your Future of Possibilities, Powered by Wema Bank,” reflects the bank’s focus on enabling customers across different segments, including businesses, students, creatives and working-class professionals, to achieve their goals.

He added that the bank would roll out a specialised customer success initiative designed to provide practical insights, access to opportunities and tools for accelerated growth.

What’s being said

Oseni emphasised that the bank’s long-term vision is to build a smarter and more secure financial ecosystem where services align seamlessly with customer needs.

He said beyond traditional banking, the institution aims to create platforms and opportunities that support both individual and business growth.

What’s next

The bank is expected to sustain its customer-centric approach through continued innovation, digital expansion and strategic programmes aimed at deepening financial inclusion and improving user experience.

Bottom line

Wema Bank’s 81st anniversary signals a shift towards customer-driven value, leveraging digital innovation and reward-based engagement to strengthen loyalty and long-term growth.