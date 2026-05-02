Nigeria Customs hails team Nigeria’s four gold triumph at African wrestling championship

Key points

Team Nigeria wins four gold medals in women’s wrestling

Nigeria Customs Service commends athletes’ performance

Adewale Adeniyi praises discipline and patriotism

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has celebrated Team Nigeria’s outstanding performance at the African Wrestling Championship, where the country secured four gold medals in the women’s category on the opening day.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, who also serves as President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, commended the athletes for their resilience and dedication to national pride.

Reigning champion Esther Kolawole led the medal haul with a dominant 10–0 victory over South Africa’s Katelyn Swan in the 62kg category, securing her fifth continental title.

Ogunsanya Christianah earlier set the tone with a 7–1 win against Ivory Coast’s Nogona Bakayoko in the 53kg category.

In the 57kg division, Jumoke Adekoye recorded an 8–4 victory over Algeria’s Achouak Tekouk, while Hannah Ojo defeated Cameroon’s Pelagie Wilita 3–1 in the 73kg category.

Hannah Reuben also added a silver medal after a strong performance against Benin’s Kawiyatou Issifou.

What’s being said

Adeniyi described the achievement as a proud moment for Nigeria, noting that the athletes’ performances reflected hard work, discipline and patriotism.

“It is a proud moment for Nigeria to witness such exceptional performances,” he said, adding that the repeated playing of the national anthem underscored the team’s dominance.

Bottom line

Team Nigeria’s strong start at the championship reinforces its status as a continental wrestling powerhouse while highlighting the impact of sustained investment in sports development.