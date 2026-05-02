Abejide dumps ADC for APC, cites leadership crisis

Key points

Leke Abejide resigns from African Democratic Congress

Blames internal crisis, alleged party “hijack”

Defects to All Progressives Congress

Main story

The member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress, citing unresolved leadership crisis and internal instability within the party.

Abejide, who also served as the party’s National Leader, announced his resignation while addressing journalists in Abuja, describing the decision as difficult but necessary to reposition his political career and better serve his constituents.

He confirmed plans to join the All Progressives Congress, which he described as a “mainstream platform” capable of advancing his political objectives.

The lawmaker alleged that the ADC had been “unlawfully hijacked” by individuals he claimed lacked the capacity to manage political structures, leading to prolonged uncertainty within the party.

He further disclosed that he had approached a Federal High Court to assert his constitutional right to freedom of association amid the internal disputes.

The issues

Abejide’s resignation highlights deepening internal divisions within the ADC, including leadership tussles and claims of illegitimate control of party structures.

The development also raises concerns over party cohesion and the ability of smaller political platforms to maintain stability amid growing political competition.

What’s being said

The lawmaker maintained that his exit was voluntary, dismissing claims of expulsion from the party.

He said his decision followed extensive consultations with political stakeholders and supporters, noting that his political direction aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Tinubu.

Abejide also said he had relinquished his position as National Leader to the party’s National Chairman, Nafiu Bala, wishing him well in ongoing legal processes.

What’s next

Abejide’s defection is expected to reshape political alignments in Kogi State and could influence future legislative and electoral dynamics, particularly ahead of upcoming political contests.

It also places renewed scrutiny on the internal crisis within the ADC and ongoing legal proceedings surrounding its leadership.

Bottom line

Abejide’s move underscores persistent instability within smaller political parties and reflects the continuing shift of political actors toward dominant platforms in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.