Army debunks sabotage claims, clarifies circumstances surrounding Soldier’s death in Katsina

Key points

Nigerian Army dismisses viral claims of sabotage and negligence as false and misleading.

Deceased identified as Corporal Ude Jude, who sustained injuries during a civilian altercation in Funtua.

Investigation ongoing as Army pledges justice and reiterates commitment to transparency.

Main story

The Nigerian Army has dismissed viral reports alleging internal sabotage and negligence in the death of a soldier in Katsina State, describing the claims as inaccurate and misleading.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the 17 Brigade Headquarters clarified that the deceased, Cpl. Ude Jude, was erroneously reported as a Lieutenant in some media accounts. The Army confirmed that he was a corporal enlisted in 2012 under the 67 Regular Recruit Intake.

The statement, signed by Captain Abayomi Adisa, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, further noted that the incident did not occur within a military barracks as widely circulated. Instead, the soldier sustained injuries while deployed at a Forward Operating Base in Funtua, Katsina State.

According to the Army, the incident occurred on February 16 at about 8:30 p.m. when the soldier, a native of Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, reportedly left his duty post to purchase personal items and was attacked.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident stemmed from a physical altercation with a civilian linked to a personal dispute, rather than any operational lapse or internal military issue.

Following the attack, the soldier received first aid before being evacuated to the 17 Brigade Medical Centre, where he underwent sustained treatment for stab wounds and related injuries. He was subsequently relieved of duty to aid his recovery.

However, despite weeks of medical attention, the soldier reportedly collapsed on March 24, 2026, outside his residence shortly after receiving treatment. He was rushed to the medical facility but was confirmed dead on arrival.

The issues

The spread of misinformation surrounding military incidents continues to pose reputational risks and may erode public trust in security institutions. In this case, inaccurate reports of sabotage and negligence heightened public concern and misrepresented the circumstances of the soldier’s death.

Additionally, the incident highlights ongoing security concerns involving personnel operating in volatile environments, even outside direct combat situations.

What’s being said

The Army maintained that it provided full institutional support to the deceased’s family, including mortuary services and coordination with the 82 Division Garrison in Enugu. Personal military effects were also handed over to the next of kin in line with standard procedures.

It explained that the delay in issuing an official statement was due to the need for thorough verification and coordination with relevant formations to ensure factual accuracy.

The Army further assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, stressing that justice will be pursued.

What’s next

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators involved in the altercation. The Army is also expected to continue internal reviews where necessary, while maintaining communication with the deceased’s family.

Bottom line

The Nigerian Army’s clarification seeks to counter misinformation and reaffirm its commitment to transparency, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.