PSG Edge Bayern in Nine-Goal Champions League Semi-Final Thriller

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Paris Saint-Germain defeat Bayern Munich 5-4 in a historic semi-final first leg

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both score twice

Highest-scoring semi-final match in UEFA Champions League history

Tie remains finely balanced ahead of return leg in Munich

Main Story

Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in a record-breaking UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The encounter, now officially the highest-scoring semi-final match in the competition’s history, delivered a relentless attacking spectacle between two of Europe’s most in-form sides.

Bayern opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Harry Kane, who converted from the penalty spot after a foul on Luis Díaz. PSG responded swiftly, with Kvaratskhelia levelling before João Neves headed the hosts in front.

The lead was short-lived, as Michael Olise restored parity for Bayern, but Dembele’s penalty deep into first-half stoppage time ensured PSG led 3-2 at the break.

The second half continued at a similar tempo. Kvaratskhelia and Dembele extended PSG’s lead to 5-2, seemingly putting the tie beyond reach. However, Bayern mounted a late comeback, with Dayot Upamecano and Díaz scoring to reduce the deficit to a single goal.

Despite late pressure, PSG held on to secure a narrow advantage heading into the second leg.

What’s Being Said

PSG manager Luis Enrique is expected to take confidence from his side’s attacking efficiency, though defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany, who watched from the stands due to suspension, will likely view his team’s late resurgence as proof that the tie is still within reach.

What’s Next

The return leg will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Bayern will attempt to overturn the deficit.

PSG are chasing back-to-back Champions League titles, while Bayern aim to reach their first final since their 2020 triumph. The winner will advance to the final scheduled for May 30 in Budapest.