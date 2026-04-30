LA 2028 Olympics: Nigeria to face Sudan or Comoros in Women’s football qualifiers

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, April 29, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria drawn to face Sudan or Comoros in Olympic qualifiers

Team received a bye into the next round

35 African countries participating in qualification series

Two teams will represent Africa at LA 2028 Olympics

Main Story

Nigeria’s women’s national football team has been drawn to face either Sudan or Comoros in the African qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The draw, conducted at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, places Nigeria in a favourable position after receiving a bye into the next round of the qualification series.

The Super Falcons will compete against the winner of the Round One fixture between Sudan and Comoros, with matches scheduled to take place between October 5 and October 13, 2026.

A total of 35 African nations are participating in the qualification campaign, reflecting the growing competitiveness of women’s football across the continent.

Countries involved include traditional powerhouses such as South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, and Zambia, alongside emerging teams aiming to secure a historic Olympic appearance.

The qualification process will be conducted over five rounds, culminating in two teams representing Africa at the women’s football tournament of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, scheduled for July 11 to July 29, 2028.

What’s Being Said

Football analysts note that Nigeria, as a 10-time African champion, remains one of the favourites to secure qualification, given its historical dominance in women’s football on the continent.

However, recent improvements in women’s football across Africa suggest that the qualification path may be more competitive than in previous editions.

What’s Next

Nigeria will await the outcome of the Sudan vs Comoros fixture before preparing for the next qualifying round in October.

The Nigeria Football Federation is expected to outline preparation strategies, including squad development and international friendlies, ahead of the decisive fixtures.