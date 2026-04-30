Arsenal hold Atlético Madrid in semi-final first leg

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Arsenal draw 1-1 with Atlético Madrid

Gunners extend unbeaten run to 13 matches in the tournament

Both teams score from penalty spot

Tie remains open ahead of second leg in London

Main Story

Arsenal secured a valuable 1-1 draw against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in the Spanish capital. The Gunners, competing in back-to-back semi-finals for the first time in their history, delivered a disciplined performance against a side unbeaten in recent knockout ties against English opposition.

Atlético created the first major opportunity, with Julián Álvarez testing David Raya, who responded with a crucial save. Arsenal gradually settled into the contest, with Martin Ødegaard orchestrating attacks.

The breakthrough came just before half-time when Viktor Gyökeres converted a penalty following a foul by Dávid Hancko.

Atlético responded strongly after the interval, eventually equalising through Álvarez, who converted from the spot after a handball decision against Ben White.

Both sides had opportunities to take the lead, with Antoine Griezmann hitting the crossbar and Arsenal seeing a late penalty decision overturned after VAR review.

What’s Being Said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will likely view the result as a strong platform heading into the return leg. Atlético boss Diego Simeone is expected to remain confident, given his side’s strong record in knockout competitions.

What’s Next

The second leg will take place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will look to capitalise on home advantage. With the tie evenly poised, both teams remain firmly in contention for a place in the Champions League final.