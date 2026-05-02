Nigeria Customs Records 38.66% Export Growth, Hits $925.84m in Q1 2026

Key points:

Export value rose to $925.84 million, up 38.66% year-on-year

Export containers surged by 95.58% to 19,014 units

NESS and export surcharge collections posted over 20% growth

Main story:

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported a strong performance in Nigeria’s export sector for the first quarter of 2026, with export value rising to $925.84 million, representing a 38.66 per cent increase compared to $667.59 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the Service’s Q1 2026 performance data, the growth reflects “strong performance across key indicators,” signalling improved trade activity and increased export throughput within the period under review.

Data from the report shows that the number of export containers handled nearly doubled, rising from 9,722 units in Q1 2025 to 19,014 units in Q1 2026, marking a significant 95.58 per cent increase. This sharp rise indicates expanded logistics capacity and higher export volumes moving through Nigeria’s ports.

In terms of revenue, the Service recorded notable increases in export-related charges. Export surcharge collections (2.5 per cent levy) grew from ₦163.66 million in Q1 2025 to ₦199.36 million in Q1 2026, representing a 21.81 per cent increase.

Similarly, collections under the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) rose from ₦5.01 billion to ₦6.03 billion, reflecting a 20.15 per cent growth within the same period.

The issues:

While the data points to strong growth, the figures also highlight Nigeria’s continued reliance on scaling export volumes to drive revenue. The near doubling of container traffic suggests that infrastructure, port efficiency, and logistics systems will face increasing pressure if the growth trend is sustained.

Additionally, the moderate growth in export surcharge and NESS collections—compared to the sharper rise in container volume—may indicate pricing, valuation, or structural factors affecting revenue yield per shipment.

What’s being said:

The NCS, in its official communication, described the performance as “remarkable growth” and emphasised its broader economic impact, stating that stronger exports translate into “stronger trade and greater impact” on the national economy.

The Service further noted that the performance aligns with its mandate of “driving trade, boosting the economy, and building a greater Nigeria,” underscoring its role in facilitating export-led growth.

What’s next:

With export growth momentum building, attention is expected to shift towards sustaining the trajectory through improved trade facilitation, enhanced port efficiency, and stronger policy support for exporters.

The upward trend in both export value and revenue collections suggests that the NCS will likely intensify efforts to deepen compliance, optimise revenue streams, and support Nigeria’s non-oil export expansion agenda.

Bottom line:

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Q1 2026 data paints a picture of a rapidly expanding export sector, driven by higher volumes and improved trade activity. However, sustaining this growth will depend on how effectively Nigeria strengthens its trade infrastructure and maximises revenue efficiency alongside rising export volumes.