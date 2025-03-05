Lagos Assembly Speaker Obasa Engages Lawmakers In Reconciliation Talks

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is currently in a closed-door reconciliation meeting with 39 lawmakers at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting, which begins at 2:10 p.m., also includes Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda and aims to resolve internal disputes and restore unity among legislators.

The discussion focuses on addressing grievances and strengthening cooperation within the House. This development indicates that Obasa is likely to remain in office despite speculation about a possible resignation.

As of 3:45 p.m., the meeting is still in progress. Sources suggest that Obasa may also withdraw a lawsuit he files at the Ikeja Court against the House of Assembly and 33 lawmakers regarding his removal as Speaker.

Obasa regains his position as Speaker following the resignation of Meranda on Monday. His re-election comes after interventions by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the state and national levels.

He loses his seat on January 13, 2025, when 33 out of 39 lawmakers vote for his removal and appoint Meranda as his replacement. The situation sparks political uncertainty, drawing concerns from party leaders, including the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos.

To ease tensions, President Bola Tinubu establishes a high-level reconciliation committee led by Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Segun Osoba. Their intervention plays a significant role in restoring stability within the Assembly.