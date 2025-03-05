Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant General Of The Federation

President Bola Tinubu appoints Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a thorough selection process. His appointment takes effect on March 7, 2025, the same day the current Accountant General, Oluwatoyin Madehin, is set to retire.

A selection committee oversees a competitive and merit-based process to choose Ogunjimi from among Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The selection involves a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews, ensuring a transparent and competency-driven decision.

Ogunjimi, 57, earns a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and later obtains a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

President Tinubu congratulates Ogunjimi on his appointment and urges him to uphold professionalism, integrity, and dedication in carrying out his duties.