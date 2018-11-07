Kaduna Court Denies El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail

The 65-year-old leader of Shiite Islamic sect, Sheik Ibrahim el-Zakzaky and his wife have been denied bail by the Kaduna High Court.

The Court sitting on Wednesday denied the bail application filed by counsel to the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, said in his ruling that the accused persons have not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written application.

The judge however ordered that the two accused persons should remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) throughout the period of their trial.

The matter has been adjourned to January 22, 2019, for accelerated hearing.

The IMN leader is facing trial for alleged murder, culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were first arraigned on May 15, 2018, following their arrest in Zaria, in December 2015.

When the matter came up for hearing on October 4, 2018, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned his ruling on their bail application to November 7, 2018 due to the absence of the IMN leader and his wife in court as a result of the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the state on that date.