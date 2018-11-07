Samsung to Unveil Foldable Smartphone

Samsung is expected to unveil a foldable smartphone with a flexible screen at its developer conference later today.

The Korean company is likely to reveal a new device with a tablet-sized screen that can then be folded in half to become similar in dimensions to a mobile phone.

The device, which could be called the Galaxy X, has been heavily rumoured for some time and the technology giant has given several hints that it will announce the phone – including changing the profile pictures on some social media accounts to show a folded version of the company logo.

US start-up Royole launched its own version last week – the FlexPai, which features a 7.8-inch screen that can be folded down to fit into a pocket.

Flexible displays are not new technology – curved television and smartphone screens have existed for some time – while several high-profile firms including LG and Lenovo have previously demonstrated screens that can be folded or rolled up, but few folding screen mobile products have so far made it to market.

Samsung’s developer conference in San Francisco is also expected to see the company discuss its new smart speaker – the Galaxy Home – in more detail.

The speaker, which was announced in August and is powered by Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby, is seen as a new rival to the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod.