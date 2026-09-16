International Breweries sets Sept. 23 for N84bn capital return

KEY POINTS

• International Breweries will pay N84 billion to qualifying shareholders on September 23, 2026.

• The distribution amounts to N0.50 per share and will be funded from the company’s share premium account.

• Shareholders must be on the register by September 16 to qualify for the payment.

MAIN STORY

International Breweries Plc has fixed September 23, 2026, for the payment of N84 billion to shareholders under its approved Return of Capital scheme.

The distribution will be made at N0.50 per share on a pro rata cash basis to shareholders who meet the qualification requirements.

The company said September 16, 2026, has been set as the Qualification Date. Only shareholders whose names appear on its Register of Members at the close of business on that date will be entitled to the payment.

The register will close on September 17 as the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders ahead of the September 23 settlement date.

The N84 billion distribution will be funded from International Breweries’ share premium account rather than its current earnings.

The Return of Capital received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission and shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2026. The distribution subsequently received the sanction of the Federal High Court.

The payment represents a transfer of part of the capital held by the company to its shareholders, making it different from a conventional dividend paid from earnings.

THE ISSUES

The N84 billion payment puts cash directly in the hands of shareholders but also reduces the capital retained within International Breweries by the amount distributed. Because the distribution is being made from the share premium account, investors should distinguish it from recurring dividend income generated from the company’s earnings. The N0.50 per share payment is a one off capital distribution and does not by itself establish a recurring income stream for shareholders. Following the distribution, attention will shift to the company’s remaining capital base and its ability to generate earnings and cash flow while meeting its wider funding requirements. Investors seeking to receive the payment must meet the stated qualification requirement, with September 16 serving as the date for determining eligible shareholders.

WHAT’S NEXT

International Breweries will close its register on September 17 after determining qualifying shareholders and proceed with the N84 billion payment on September 23.

BOTTOM LINE

International Breweries is returning N84 billion of capital to qualifying shareholders at N0.50 per share. The distribution provides an immediate cash return while reducing the capital retained by the business.