Dangote refinery IPO expected to deepen Nigeria’s capital market

KEY POINTS

• Coronation Group Chairman Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede says Dangote refinery’s IPO could deepen Nigeria’s capital market.

• The offer is expected to widen public participation in ownership of a major African industrial business.

• Stakeholders say the listing could improve the market’s capacity to channel capital into productive sectors.

MAIN STORY

The Initial Public Offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE is expected to expand Nigeria’s capital market and create broader opportunities for investors to participate in the growth of a major industrial enterprise.

Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group, made the assessment during the Opening Gong Ceremony and Facts Behind the Offer presentation at the Nigerian Exchange.

He described the IPO as a significant development for Nigeria and Africa’s capital markets, saying it demonstrated the ability of the market to mobilise funds for large scale productive businesses.

According to Imoukhuede, the offer goes beyond raising funds for the refinery as it could broaden participation in wealth creation by allowing Nigerians and other investors to acquire stakes in a major African industrial company.

He said the development also showed the wider economic role of the capital market, particularly its capacity to support businesses that contribute to national and continental economic development.

Imoukhuede said Dangote Industries had demonstrated how large scale businesses could use the capital market to support economic growth.

“Aliko Dangote has consistently championed a capital market where Nigerian companies could grow while the prosperity created by African businesses is shared more broadly.

“Vision attracts capital, governance preserves capital, and talent and execution compounds capital,” Aig Imoukhuede said.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, also quoted in the statement, described the IPO as a major development for Nigeria and Africa.

He said the offer showed the continent’s growing ability to mobilise and deploy capital for its own economic development, while describing the refinery as an example of what African businesses can achieve.

“We are demonstrating once again that Africa can finance and invest in Africa,” he said.

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Ltd., said the IPO would further widen participation in the Nigerian capital market.

He said the offer would give more Nigerians and African investors an opportunity to benefit from the value created by leading businesses on the continent.

“We want to share prosperity more broadly with our people. That is the ideal we are working towards,” Dangote said.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the transformation and democratisation of the Nigerian Exchange, while commending Imoukhuede for his contribution to making the capital market more accessible.

Dangote said the offer would allow members of the public and investors to participate in the growth of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

THE ISSUES

The IPO could widen the pool of investors participating in the ownership of large Nigerian businesses, shifting some participation in wealth creation from institutional investors towards a broader investing public. A successful offer for a major industrial enterprise could demonstrate the capacity of the Nigerian capital market to mobilise substantial domestic and international capital for productive economic activities. Greater access to capital could provide more Nigerian businesses with an additional route to finance expansion, investment and job creation, particularly if the Dangote offer encourages other large companies to consider the market. The offer also places greater emphasis on investor participation and the need for prospective subscribers to understand the terms, risks and conditions contained in the offer documents before investing.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Vision attracts capital, governance preserves capital, and talent and execution compounds capital.” – Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group

“We are demonstrating once again that Africa can finance and invest in Africa.” – Babajide Sanwo Olu, Governor, Lagos State

“We want to share prosperity more broadly with our people. That is the ideal we are working towards.” – Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries Ltd.

WHAT’S NEXT

Prospective investors are expected to review the IPO documents, assess the applicable terms and risks and make their investment decisions before subscribing to the offer.

BOTTOM LINE

The Dangote refinery IPO is being positioned as an opportunity to broaden investor participation while demonstrating the capital market’s capacity to finance large productive enterprises. Its wider significance will depend on how effectively it strengthens participation and encourages further capital market financing of Nigerian businesses.