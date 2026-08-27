ICPC names four officials linked to purported PFIPC operations

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 27, 2026

Key Points

ICPC identifies four civil servants allegedly involved in helping Adeniyi Adeyemi secure approvals and government facilities for the purported PFIPC

Investigators allege one official received ₦500 million while another received ₦3.25 million in separate payments from Adeyemi

The commission says forged documents and procedural lapses enabled the purported agency to access government systems despite lacking legal backing

Main Story

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has identified four civil servants allegedly linked to the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and its efforts to secure government approvals and facilities.

The findings are contained in the commission’s interim investigation report into the activities of the purported agency, which the Federal Government has said was never legally established.

The officials identified in the investigation are Rose Achem, senior administrative officer to the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation; Patricia Akhigbe, an assistant director at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Mimi Abu, director of organisation design and development at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Aminu Abdullahi, an official involved in office allocation at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the ICPC report, Achem introduced Akhigbe to Abu as the head of human resources of the purported PFIPC, after which the three officials facilitated an application for authorised establishment and a recruitment waiver despite investigators finding no evidence of a formal application through the required process.

The commission said Adeyemi paid Akhigbe ₦500,000 during Easter in 2025, describing the payment as a “thank you for your support”. Investigators also found that Abdullahi received ₦3.25 million from Adeyemi in three tranches between March and November 2025.

The investigation further found that Abdullahi allegedly allocated offices previously occupied by former Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Doyin Salami, at the Federal Secretariat Phase III for the purported PFIPC without written approval.

The ICPC had earlier established that Adeyemi was never appointed by the Federal Government and that documents used to support the purported agency, including an appointment letter and other official-looking documents, were forged.

What’s Being Said

“Adeniyi Adeyemi should be prosecuted, while administrative sanctions should be imposed on public officers whose acts of commission, omission and negligence facilitated the illegal operation of PFIPC/PEAC,” said Musa Adamu Aliyu, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Adeyemi has maintained his innocence and said he would prove his case in court. His criminal proceedings remain pending.

What’s Next

ICPC is continuing its investigation to identify other individuals who may have facilitated the purported agency’s operations and gather evidence for possible prosecution

The commission has recommended administrative sanctions against public officers found to have facilitated the scheme through acts of commission, omission or negligence

President Bola Tinubu is expected to review the interim report and consult with the Attorney-General of the Federation before determining further action

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The investigation shows that the PFIPC controversy extended beyond one alleged impersonator into multiple layers of the federal bureaucracy. The central governance issue is now whether verification and accountability systems can prevent similar entities from obtaining official recognition, facilities and access to government processes.